COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- It remains to be seen who will be the head coach at Maryland next season, but it’s becoming apparent that they’ll have an arsenal of talented wide receivers at their disposal.

There is a lot of unknown surrounding the Terps’ football program and its future, but one area that appears to be bright moving forward in College Park is the wide receiver room that is loaded with young playmakers.

“They have grown,” Terps interim head coach Matt Canada said of freshmen wideouts on his team. “They’ve done a tremendous job learning, getting better. I mentioned this Saturday - there’s a lot of talent on the edge in this football program. Those four true freshman wide receivers are very, very good.”

It didn’t take long into this season for the Terps’ talent on the edge to be on display. Just 2:08 into Maryland’s 34-29 home upset of then-No. 23 Texas in Week 1, Terps freshman wideout Jeshaun Jones scored on a 28-yard run on a jet sweep. Four minutes later, Jones would catch a 65-yard touchdown pass from Kasim Hill.

But Jones wasn’t done there. He also threw a 20-yard touchdown pass later in the game to fellow wide receiver Taivon Jacobs, becoming the first collegiate player to run, receive and pass for a touchdown in a single game since Oregon’s Marcus Mariota did so at Arizona State in 2012.

Jones has continued to produce in his first season at Maryland. With the Terps’ regular season finale on deck this weekend, Jones leads the team with five receiving touchdowns while slightly trailing only Jacobs in receptions (20) and receiving yards (271).

“The last few months I feel like I’ve gotten a little better each week, just trying to focus on little things that I didn’t focus on the week before,” Jones said. “Coach [Chris] Beatty (wide receivers coach) preaches to do the little things right and everything else will fall into place.”

Jones credits the Terps receiving corps’ growth to a combination of mentoring from Maryland wide receivers coach Chris Beatty and upperclassmen such as Jacobs, a sixth-year senior, Jahrvis Davenport and DJ Turner.

“[Coach Beatty] has been doing this for a while and I trusted him throughout the whole recruiting process to get here, so while I’m here I just go to him for some little things and I think he has helped me with a lot of different things,” Jones said. “Just keeping my head on straight with my grades, being able to balance football, school, and life. He has taught me and helped me out with a lot of different things.

“Our practice habits weren’t as good at first but they’re starting to get better I think. That’s what is kind of helping us come a long. And Taivon [Jacobs] always preaches that. All of the older guys in the room preach getting your practice habits right, but he’s one of the hardest workers I know. Just kind of following behind [Jacobs] and seeing how his hard work gets him through the season I think is helping us.”

While Jones enjoys a breakout freshman campaign, fellow freshman pass catchers Dontay Demus and Darryl Jones have also emerged as offensive weapons for the Terps over the second half of the season. Demus has three catches of more than 50 yards in Maryland’s past five games, and Jones hauled in a 60-yard bomb from Tyrrell Pigrome late in the fourth quarter last week to setup a go-ahead touchdown against Ohio State.

“Us young guys are looking to come in and see where we fit,” Demus said. “We’re just playing our roles along with the older guys and doing what we need to do.”

Demus, in particular, has turned into the Terps’ best deep threat, averaging a team-best 24.3 yards per catch. It took him a few games into the season to get going, but he has certainly become a player opposing defenses have to be aware of when game planning for Maryland.

“I guess that’s what they brought me in for,” Demus said. “So my confidence is high each time I get the ball, no matter if it’s deep or short. I’m just here to compete, whether it’s Ohio State or Alabama.”

With Demus, Jeshaun Jones and Darryl Jones all making major impacts on Maryland’s offense in their first year of college, not to mention freshman wide receiver Brian Cobbs and freshman tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo continuing to develop and hopefully a fully healed Tahj Capehart coming back from a torn ACL next season, the Terps could have one of college football’s most exciting passing attacks moving forward.

“As a team, I think it’s crazy how much talent we really have and what we can do and I can’t wait to see how it turns out,” Jones said.