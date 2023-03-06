With the Big Ten men's basketball regular season officially in the books, the Terps now know their seed, potential opponents and game times for the upcoming conference tournament.

The Terps are the No. 6 seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament and will play the winner of No. 11-seed Nebraska and No. 14-seed Minnesota on Thursday night at 9:00 p.m. ET at the United Center in Chicago.

Maryland (20-11, 11-9) earned a first-round bye, avoiding having to play on Wednesday. The Huskers and Gophers will tipoff at 9:00 p.m. ET Wednesday evening with the winner earning a spot in the second round opposite the Terps.

The Terps split their two meetings with Nebraska in the regular season, defeating the Huskers by 19 points at home, while falling in overtime out in Lincoln.

Maryland completed a two-game sweep of Minnesota during the regular season, as the Terps' 35-point drubbing of the Gophers in Minneapolis was their only road win in conference play.

The winner of Thursday's second-round game will face No. 3-seed Indiana in the quarterfinals. The Terps defeated the Hoosiers in their lone regular-season meeting, 66-55, in College Park.