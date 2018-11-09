ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Navy (0-2) had no answer for junior point guard Anthony Cowan and sophomore wing Darryl Morsell in the second half Nov. 9, as Maryland (2-0) cruised by the Midshipmen at Alumni Hall, 78-57, in the Veterans Classic.

Playing a game-high 37 minutes, Cowan led all scorers with 24 points on 8-for-15 shooting with a game-high six assists and four steals.

The Terps point guard was joined in double-digit scoring by Darryl Morsell (15 points), who played off the bench after starting the season-opener and scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half, Aaron Wiggins (12), and Jalen Smith (11).

Morsell and Cowan combined for 28 of Maryland’s 45 second half points to help the Terps pull away after going into halftime up just eight points. But despite the blowout victory, Maryland’s shooting struggles carried over from its season opener. The Terps shot 5-for-23 from three and have yet to find their stroke from beyond the arc this year.

But Maryland’s frontcourt continued to dominate as Smith and sophomore Bruno Fernando combined for 20 points and 15 rebounds against the Midshipmen. Fernando had a game-high 10 rebounds and did a much better job of staying out of foul trouble than he did in the season-opener, playing 31 minutes tonight as opposed to 20 when he fouled out against Delaware on Tuesday.

Overall, the Terps’ size was a major issue for Navy, which was outrebounded 40-33 and outscored in the paint 36-22. Maryland was also able to attack on offense and get to the line where the Terps shot an impressive 23-for-27 to take advantage of the easy opportunities.

Maryland didn’t give Navy many easy opportunities of its own as it held the Midshipmen to under 60 points with some solid defense that forced 17 turnovers on Friday night. Navy shot just 37 percent from the floor and had a difficult time getting any penetration on the Terps’ defense throughout the night.

The game was never in doubt with Maryland leading nearly 38 of the 40 minutes, but Terps will look to play more well-rounded ball moving forward as they did in the second half on Friday as they work to overcome the shooting slump they’ve started the season in.

Maryland’s next time out will be Nov. 12 in College Park to host North Carolina A&T at Xfinity Center.