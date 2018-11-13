COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland starting quarterback Kasim Hill will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his left ACL, interim head coach Matt Canada confirmed during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

"Very disappointing," Canada said of Hill's injury. "Obviously, there are no words to say to make it any better. Great kid, kid that worked so hard and battled his way back and he will again. But certainly a very hard situation for him and his family. But he'll be back and he'll be stronger and he'll have two very, very strong knees."

Hill tore his right ACL during Maryland's third game last year versus UCF as a true freshman. He missed the remainder of the 2017 season and received a medical redshirt.

Hill hinted at Saturday's injury Sunday night in an Instagram post, all but confirming he would miss the remainder of the season.

"Never thought I'd have to attack this process all over again, but the Lord has more adversity for me to overcome," Hill began. "Every Saturday this season I gave my all to every single one of my teammates as we all honored our brother. This was one of the most special teams I have ever been a part of. Love everybody on this team and I'll always have their back."

Junior quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome replaced Hill last Saturday, going 10-of-13 for 146 yards and a touchdown through the air and also ran the ball eight times for 19 yards. Pigrome will start the final two games of the regular season versus nationally ranked opponents Ohio State and Penn State as the Terps need just one more win to become bowl eligible.