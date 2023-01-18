Maryland starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa will return to school for his senior season, he announced Wednesday morning.

Tagovailoa, Maryland’s record holder in every major career and single-season passing category, has set program career records for passing yards (7,879), passing touchdowns (51), total touchdowns (59), completions (665), completion percentage (67.4), 300-yard passing games (12), passing efficiency (146.2) and total offense (8,067). His current career completion percentage is the best of any Big Ten quarterback all-time.

In 2021, Tagovailoa set single-season records for passing yards (3,860), passing touchdowns (26), completions (328), completion percentage (69.2) and 300-yard passing games (seven). His passing yards number is the sixth-best mark of any Big Ten quarterback all-time.

This past season, Tagovailoa threw for 3,008 yards and 18 touchdowns, while rushing for four more. He earned Second-Team All-Big Ten honors for his play.

More important than all of the statistical accomplishments by Tagovailoa has been the success of the team with him under center. In 2021 the Terps won seven games, including the New Era Pinstripe Bowl in which the quarterback was named the game's MVP. This past season, Maryland won eight games, including the Duke's Mayo Bowl. It marked the first time Maryland has won back-to-back bowl games since 2002-2003.

Tagovailoa also helped engineer an upset road win over Penn State in 2020 in which he threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns as the Terps won 35-19.

Heading into the 2023 season, Tagovailoa has the most wins by any Maryland quarterback since Scott McBrien (2002-03) with 16.