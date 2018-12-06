WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- No. 23 Maryland (7-2, 1-1 Big Ten) had an opportunity to come away with a big road win against a conference opponent Dec. 6 but its offense went stagnant after a hot start and turnovers continued to be an issue for the Terps as they lost a close one to Purdue, 62-60, at Mackey Arena.

Terps head coach Mark Turgeon’s squad started the night hitting four of its first five shots from beyond the arc and jumped out to an early lead over the Boilermakers. Freshmen Jalen “Stix” Smith, Ricky Lindo Jr. and Aaron Wiggins as well as sophomore Darryl Morsell all hit from three within the first seven minutes of the game, but it was all downhill from there as Maryland finished the night shooting 35 percent from the field and 33 percent (9-for-27) from downtown.

Compounding their shooting woes, the Terps also had trouble protecting the ball Thursday night. Purdue forced Maryland into 17 turnovers, including an inexcusable shot-clock violation on the Terps’ last possession of the first half.

Terps sophomore center Bruno Fernando was the leading culprit with four turnovers against the Boilermakers, but the Angola native did also have a game-high 13 rebounds to go along with nine points, including his first three-pointer of the season.

Maryland carried a four-point lead into the locker room at halftime but its fortune would end there. The Terps shot 28.6 percent in the second half and had just one field goal in the final seven minutes of the game.

Junior point guard Anthony Cowan led the Terps in scoring with 18 points but was inefficient throughout the night, needing 17 shots to get there and going 2-for-10 from three. Cowan did, however, have a game-high six assists while also chipping in five rebounds and two steals.

Morsell had his highest scoring output in Maryland’s last five games by netting 12 against the Boilermakers on Thursday night. The Baltimore native also stuffed the stats with four rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

Cowan and Morsell spent most of the night guarding Purdue’s leading scorer and National Player of the Year candidate, Carsen Edwards. Edwards didn’t have his best game of the season but was still able to lead all scorers with 20 points (4-for-15 FG%) while knocking down three from long range and going 9-for-9 from the line.

The Terps’ defense looked great in the first half, holding Purdue to 36 percent shooting from the field and holding one of the nation’s best three-point shooting teams to just four made threes. But the Boilermakers fared better after halftime and were able to eventually outshoot Maryland from the field and from deep on the night.

One player who stepped up for the Boilermakers that the Terps’ likely weren’t expecting was freshman forward Aaron Wheeler, who shot 6-for-7 from the field, including 3-for-4 from three, while posting 15 points for Purdue.

Maryland continued to outrebound its opponent and did so Thursday night with a plus-10 margin over Purdue. But neither that nor leading for more than 26 minutes of the game was enough momentum to produce a second conference win for the Terps in as many Big Ten games.

The Terps will have their next shot at a conference win against Nebraska after the New Year. But Maryland is gearing up for a four-game non-conference slate with last year’s NCAA Tournament Cinderella Loyola-Chicago next on the dockett. The Terps an Ramblers will tip-off Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. EST in Baltimore at Royal Farms Arena as part of the Charm City Classic.