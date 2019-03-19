Maryland finally learned their first round opponent late Tuesday night.

The Terps will face Belmont, who advanced to play Maryland Thursday in Jacksonville with an 81-71 First Four win over Temple Tuesday night in Dayton, Ohio.

Belmont was led by Kevin McClain in Tuesday night's win over Temple. The senior guard scored a team-high 29 points to go along with four rebounds and a pair of assists.

Dyland Windler, Belmont's leading scorer coming into Tuesday night's game averaging over 21 points per contest, was held to just five points by Temple but was able to pull down a game-high 14 rebounds while also adding a pair of assists and three steals.

Freshman big man Nick Muszynski, who did not play for the Bruins versus Murray State in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship game due to injury, returned Tuesday night and scored 16 points while also adding four rebounds, three assists and a couple of blocks.

Tuesday night's victory over Temple was Belmont and head coach Rick Byrd's first-ever NCAA Tournament win.

Their reward? Travel overnight from Ohio to Florida for a Thursday afternoon meeting with Maryland while the Terps sleep comfortably in their Jacksonville hotel.

Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon is taking a positive view of the situation.

“I’m going to look at it as an advantage for us,” Turgeon said. “They have to play in Dayton and then fly to Jacksonville Tuesday night. So they’ll have experience under their belt and they’ll have confidence because they won a game, but either way we never work on a team until the day before, in front of these guys. I might be doing it behind the scenes type deal. They don’t know it, so it will feel like a regular season game for us the way we’ll prepare and get ready for it. So I’m going to look at it as an advantage because we’ll be down there Tuesday night sleeping in our hotel while they’re in Dayton playing a game that night.”

The Terps are looking for their first postseason win since 2016 after losing to a shorthanded Nebraska team in this year's Big Ten Tournament.

Maryland and Belmont will tip off in Jacksonville at approximately 3:10 pm on Thursday. The game will be televised on truTV.