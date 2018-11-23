COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- On the cusp of being ranked for the first time this season, Maryland (5-0) will look to remain unbeaten Nov. 23 as it hosts a dangerous Marshall (4-0) team that has a perfect record of its own and is still riding high off of winning an NCAA Tournament game as an underdog against Wichita State last year.

The Terps have been scoring the ball at a high clip this year, scoring 80 or more points in each of their last three games and ranking 28th in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency according to KenPom. But Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon knows that trying to simply outscore the Thundering Herd can be a risky proposition.

He suspects that it will be his team’s defense that turns out to be the difference in the game in College Park on Friday night.

“They can just flat out score the ball,” Turgeon said of the Terps’ next opponent. “They run at a great rate and we’ve gotten better in transition defense but we’re going to have to be at our best Friday night.”

Maryland currently ranks 51st in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom and has used its athleticism and size to be in the top 100 nationally in effective field goal percentage defense (65th), three-point percentage defense (78th), two-point percentage defense (95th), block percentage defense (61st), and steal percentage defense (81st).

The Terps’ biggest improvements on defense from last season have been when it comes to guarding the perimeter and creating turnovers. Maryland was one of the worst teams in the country at stealing the ball on defense last year and struggled on many occasions defending against the three-point shot.

That has not been the case this season and Turgeon is hoping his Terps can keep it up on Friday night when a high-powered Marshall offense comes to Xfinity Center.

“It’s a combination of guys being willing to do it and having some really good athletes and some length too,” Turgeon said. “We have been pretty good against the three but Marshall has got guys that will shoot it 8 or 10 feet beyond the three and can make it, so it will be a great challenge for our perimeter defense.”

KenPom has Marshall ranked 63rd in adjusted offensive efficiency and nearly 40 percent of the Thundering Herds’ points are coming from beyond the arc.

Led by the senior guard tandem of Jon Elmore and CJ Burks, who each shoot better than 36 percent from downtown and average 23.0 and 21.0 points per game, respectively, Marshall can score with the best of them and has already scored 95 points or more in three of its four games this season.

“They have two all-league players who could probably be close to being all-league players in the Big Ten,” Turgeon said. “I think [Jon] Elmore and [CJ] Burks are terrific. And they play free; they play lose, so they create a lot of problems. And they’re confident. They won an NCAA Tournament game last year. So they’re a very confident team that hasn’t lost yet. So a lot of challenges come with this game but I think we’re really excited for it because we know how good they are and I think our players are really looking forward to playing Marshall.”

Look for Maryland to use a combination of Anthony Cowan Jr., Aaron Wiggins, and Darryl Morsell to try and neutralize Elmore and Burks and force other members of the Thundering Herd to beat them. No other Marshall player is averaging double-digit points per game this season.

Tip-off in College Park between Maryland and Marshall is set for 6 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.



