TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland to face tough test in first road game of season at Clemson

It will also be Maryland’s first game of the season in front of any fans because of the pandemic protocols that have been in place in College Park. Clemson is expected to have just under 2,000 fans in its arena on Wednesday evening.

Maryland (4-0) will match up against Clemson (3-0) at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina, Dec. 9 as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. It will be the Terps’ first road game of the season and the biggest test they have faced so far this year.

“Our first road game, a game against a Power Five school — I’m just looking forward to competing and seeing what it’s like out there with 2,000 fans compared to none,” Terps junior guard Eric Ayala said on Tuesday.

While this will be Maryland’s first game away from home, it was not intended to be. The Terps were supposed to play at James Madison last Saturday but the game was called off the day before because James Madison had positive COVID-19 cases within its program.

It’s the type of curveball Mark Turgeon and his team have had to prepare themselves for this season, but the Terps head coach has decided to take the silver-lining approach and be thankful for the extra practice time the canceled game allowed his team to have.

“Well, you just take it one day at the time and do the best you can,” Turgeon said. “We were disappointed that the game got canceled on Saturday. We were packed and getting ready to get on the bus and just to get away and travel might have been good for everybody’s mojo. But it didn’t happen so you adjust your schedule to the lost game.

“And we’ve had a little bit more practice time because of it. We would have had a little bit less, so you have to think of that as a positive and just kind of go from there. But it’s one day at a time. It really is. And you don’t know what’s going to pop up from day to day. But you just do the best you can and practice hard. The guys have practiced well. Kids are resilient. And you just try to get better.”

Now that Maryland has finally been able to hit the road, it will find itself against much stiffer competition than James Madison would have been. Like the Terps, the Tigers are also unbeaten this season, pride themselves on defense, and have a lot of depth. Also like Maryland, Clemson was picked to finish toward the bottom of its conference and looks like a team that is playing motivated by underwhelming preseason expectations.

“I’m a huge fan of (Clemson) coach [Brad] Brownwell. I’ve known him for a long time. I think he’s a terrific coach,” Turgeon said. “Defensively they’re really, really strong. Offensively they’re much further along than probably some of his teams might be this time of year. They’re putting up some points and shooting the ball well. They have a really good mix of players. They remind me a lot of us. They might even have a little bit more depth than we have. They have a lot of points coming off the bench, a lot of good players coming off the bench, and their starters are veterans — veteran guys that have been there and played well for them.

“So they have a nice team. Preseason predictions don’t really mean much and I would imagine he thinks they’re a lot better than their prediction and we kind of feel the same way about our team. So it will be a good matchup. They’re going to test us. First road game. Even though the building won’t be sold out, they do get a few hundred fans or a couple thousand I think. So just the whole environment will be a little different than what we’ve been used to. So hopefully we handle that well with the veteran guys and the young guys will step up and play well also.”

To help deal with the competition curve Maryland will be experiencing on Wednesday, the Terps will rely on its veterans and will turn to the likes of transfer junior forward Jairus Hamilton, who has played the Tigers twice before as a member of Boston College the last two seasons.

“Jairus has been at Clemson and played. So hopefully that will give us an advantage in our first road game and we’ll play well because we have some veteran guys,” Turgeon said.

Hamilton has played once at Clemson, and he certainly made it count. He netted a season-high 17 points against the Tigers in 2019 while also adding six rebounds and two steals to his totals. He knows Clemson seems to be a different team from year to year, but he has warned his current teammates that the Tigers will bring maximum effort no matter what.

“We just have to make sure we go out there and compete,” Hamilton said. “They’re a team that has been up and down, but they’ve been playing very well over the last couple of years, so they’re always going to come out and compete.”

Hamilton has also helped with the scouting report of Clemson leading scorer Amir Simms, who is averaging 12.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game this season while shooting 56.5% from the field.

“Amir is a very versatile player,” Hamilton said. “He can do a lot. He can handle the ball. He can play down low. He can even stretch you out with his shot. He’s a force to be reckoned with down low and just on the court. So we have to be very smart when we’re playing against him, not give him any easy opportunities, make things tough on him early on and just let what we do take care of the rest.”

To help negate Simms and Clemson’s other impact players such as Nick Honor (10.0 ppg), Al-Amir Dawes (8.3 ppg), PJ Hall (7.5 ppg), Clyde Trapp (7.0 ppg), and Hunter Tyson (7.0 ppg), Maryland will have a healthier Aaron Wiggins at its disposal on Wednesday.

Wiggins came off the bench in the Terps’ last outing and didn’t appear to be himself when he played because of an elbow injury that forced him to miss a lot of practice time. He has practiced more leading up to the matchup with Clemson, and Maryland should have one of its best offensive and defensive players back at nearly full strength against the Tigers.

“Wigs had a workout on Sunday — we had a light workout and he did a little bit extra. And yesterday he did a full workout with us,” Turgeon said. “Is he 100%? No. His elbow still bothers him a little bit. We’re going to continue to wear the pad out there. He was a little bit better yesterday with continuity and moving around. He looked like Aaron Wiggins, which is good because he had a lot of days off. He had a good practice yesterday and hopefully by [Wednesday] night he’ll be back in rhythm and ready to go.”

Maryland is 4-0 to start the season for the seventh straight year. The Terps are doing it with solid defense and a balanced attack on offense, ranking second nationally in effective field goal percentage according to KenPom.

In order for the Terps to become 5-0, they’ll have to continue to play as efficiently against much better competition than they’ve faced so far. But the early non-conference schedule has helped Maryland build the confidence it needs for the true road test that lies ahead.

“We practice hard. We like each other. We compete like crazy in practice. So I kind of felt like we were going to play well,” Turgeon said. “But the scores (of the first four games) — I thought they would be a lot closer games than they were. And that’s just a credit to our guys. They just continue to fight and scratch and try to get better. And obviously our competition gets better tomorrow night and we have the Big Ten coming next week. But I do think we’ve gained a lot of confidence and a lot of positive energy around our group right now.”

Maryland and Clemson tip-off at 5 p.m. EST on Wednesday. The game will be televised on ESPN and broadcast on the Maryland Sports Radio Network.