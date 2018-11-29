The Maryland men's basketball team will participate in the 2019 AdvoCare Invitational at the ESPN Wide World of Sports near Orlando, Fla., Nov. 28 through Dec. 1, 2019, it was announced on Thursday.

The Terps will be joined by Marquette, Texas A&M, USC, Temple, Davidson, Harvard and Fairfield as part of the eight-team field.

It marks the second time Maryland is competing in Orlando for a regular season tournament, as it defeated Michigan State en route to a fourth place finish in the 2008 Old Spice Classic.

Maryland was originally set to participate in the CBE Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City this season, but head coach Mark Turgeon opted instead to have his young team play Navy in the Veteran's Classic held at the Naval Academy in Annapolis. The Terps won the CBE Hall of Fame Classic under Turgeon in 2014, defeating Iowa State in the championship game.

Under Turgeon, Maryland has won four multi-game exempt tournaments, including the 2013 Paradise Jam, the 2014 CBE Hall of Fame Classic, the 2015 Cancun Challenge and the 2016 Barclays Classic.

Previous winners of the AdvoCare Invitational include Villanova in 2018, West Virginia in 2017, Gonzaga in 2016, 2012 and 2008, Xavier in 2015, Kansas in 2014, Memphis in 2013, Dayton in 2011, Notre Dame in 2010, Florida State in 2009, NC State in 2007 and Arkansas in 2006.