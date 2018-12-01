COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- A sign of a great player and team leader is being able to perform in the clutch even when they’re not having their best game leading up to the big moment. Terps junior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. proved why many consider him to be a great player Dec. 1 in a 66-59 win for No. 24 Maryland (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) over Penn State (4-3, 0-1) in the Big Ten opener.

With a nearly five-minute scoring drought in the middle of the second half, Penn State was begging to be put away by Maryland, but the Terps needed a clutch three-pointer in the final minute of the game from their leader Cowan to seal the deal and come away with the 7-point victory.

In a game that concluded a six-game home stand but started the conference schedule for the Terps, Maryland’s frontcourt dominated throughout the night. But it was its junior floor general who put the team on his shoulders when it needed it most by hitting a shot from downtown with 34 seconds left in the game and the shot clock running low to give the home team a 64-59 lead and bury the Nittany Lions’ chances of coming back.

“Cowan made the plays at the end,” Penn State head coach Pat Chambers said. “That’s what a great player does and he’s a great player. We tried to get the ball out of his hands but he was very crafty and made some big shots...He’s got very short-term memory. He’s got amnesia. He had six turnovers but that’s not going to affect him, that’s not going to affect the way he plays. He’s still going to be on the attack...He’s a winner. And what winners do is rise to the occasion in the last four minutes of the game and hit some big shots.”

Cowan finished the game with 15 points and four assists, but wasn’t having his best performance Saturday night, turning the ball over six times before his heroic last-minute shot. But none of that mattered as he brought the ball up the court late in the second half for what turned out to be the game-clinching possession.

“My coaches really kept the confidence in me and so did my teammates and I saw the chance to be able to shoot one when I was coming down and just decided on that,” Cowan said. “My biggest thing is always making the best play but then when the shot clock is going down you have to shoot it. I think that kind of takes away the pressure a little bit and I’m able to knock them down.”

While it was Cowan who came up with the big play on the offensive end for the Terps, it was freshman forward Jalen “Sitx” Smith, who had the biggest impact on the defensive side for Maryland.

Pegged with the responsibility of guarding Penn State’s best player Lamar Stevens, Smith held the forward who is averaging 23 points per game to 19 points on 24 shots while scoring 16 points and ripping down eight boards of his own.

“I thought Jalen Smith had his best game defensively since he’s been here,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said. “I thought he did a great job on [Lamar] Stevens--19 points on 24 shots. His length was terrific. That’s a huge deal today, what Stix did. Let’s not take that lightly. That’s a heck of a player that he was guarding. For Stix to take that next step for us was really big.”

After the game, Smith credited his preparation during the week leading up to the game and his film study of Stevens for his stellar performance.

“I’ve just been focusing in on Lamar [Stevens] and watching everything he does and studying him so I could know how to guard him in the game,” Smith said.

With Stevens having his hands full with Smith, Penn State turned to senior wing Josh Reaves for some production and the Nittany Lions got it in the first half. Reaves went into the locker room with 17 of Penn State’s 31 points at halftime, but he would not score for the rest of the game once Terps sophomore Darryl Morsell locked in on him in the second half. Reaves did, however, have a major impact on defensive end of the floor for the Nittany Lions, corralling four steals and helping Penn State hold Maryland to 4-for-14 shooting from three.

“The thing about Josh Reaves, it’s like there was three of him on defense,” Turgeon said. “Every time you turn around he’s got a hand on a ball. So he really dictated the game defensively. Second half Darryl [Morsell] played more. Darryl guarded him and he’s a good defender. I thought around the rim our length bothered him when he got to the rim. He’s usually really good at finishing around the rim and I think our length affected him. And then he missed some shots that he made in the first half. But he was terrific. God was he good for them.”

Maryland’s defense was solid Saturday night, as the Terps held the Nittany Lions to 40 percent shooting from the field, but turnovers and missed free throws continued to haunt Turgeon’s team. The Terps turned the ball over 17 times against Penn State and missed seven free throws that could have turned out to be very costly in a close conference game.

“Our biggest problem is turnovers,” Turgeon said. “I have to fix it. If we’re going to be any good, I have to fix it.”

But an area where Maryland continues to dominate this season is on the boards. The Terps finished with a plus-12 rebound margin Saturday night and did an excellent job of limiting Penn State’s second chances.

“That’s something that coach keeps emphasizing to us,” Terps sophomore center Bruno Fernando said. “We have to try and get every rebound and get as many as we can. That’s how we try to stay in the game, get offensive rebounds and putbacks and stuff like that.”

Fernando finished with a game-high 13 rebounds to go along with his 12 points for his fourth double-double of the season and third in a row. With his performance Saturday night, Fernando became the first Terps player to have three double-doubles in a row since Jordan Williams in 2011.

Maryland will now enjoy a decent break in between games as it gets set to travel to Purdue next Thursday. With a conference win already in their pocket, the Terps will look to keep their good fortune rolling moving forward into Big Ten play.

“Our biggest thing that we wanted was to come out 1-0,” Cowan said. “I think that does a lot for momentum in the Big Ten and also for our freshmen. It gave us a lot of momentum going into what’s going to be a crazy game at Purdue.”