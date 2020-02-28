ESPN’s College GameDay returns to College Park for the first time since 2005 for its live show, and while the Terps are aware of the magnitude of Saturday night’s game against the Spartans, they’re not letting it deter their focus.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — With a chance to clinch at least a share of the Big Ten regular season title with a win, No. 9 Maryland (23-5, 13-4 Big Ten) will roll out the red carpet for ESPN College GameDay Feb. 29 as the Terps host No. 24 Michigan State (19-9, 11-6), a team they beat in East Lansing two weeks ago, at Xfinity Center.

“We’re going to handle it like we’ve handled everything — it’s about Michigan State,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said. “We don’t get too high. We don’t get too low. We’re going to lock in on Michigan State and do the best we can tomorrow night. We talk about how small opportunities lead to big wins. [Saturday’s] game won’t feel like a small opportunity but it’s Michigan State and we just have to lock in on them and find a way to win the game. That’s kind of how we approach it. We’re all aware of what’s going on and we’ve been aware of it since we’ve been in the lead in the league. Our guys have done an incredible job of locking in and to the task at hand, and the task at hand tomorrow is Michigan State.”

Terps’ sophomore wing Aaron Wiggins, who has scored a combined 36 points in Maryland’s last two games, echoed his coach’s sentiment at practice on Friday. Wiggins believes he and his teammates will be able to block out “the excitement around College Park” as well as the chance to win the league and remain squared in on the task at hand.

“It’s a big deal but we’re looking at it as if it’s another game — just the same approach we’ve had in every game this season, coming in and just taking care of business,” Wiggins said. “Of course, you have thought (a chance to secure a tie of the league title) creep in and you’re excited about that and you see the excitement around College Park coming into this game. But we need to make sure we come in focused and ready to play. They’re a really good team and they’re not going to just lay down for us. We’ve got to be locked in and ready to go.”

With a second win this season over Michigan State, Maryland would claim its first Big Ten championship and first conference title since winning the ACC regular season in 2009-10. Overall, it would be Maryland’s seventh conference regular season championship with its last outright title being in 2001-02.

“I think we’re just excited about what we’re doing for the university and the state of Maryland,” Terps’ sophomore guard Eric Ayala said. “I don’t think it’s more about us. It’s about what we do for this university and what we bring to this program.”

While the Terps aren’t letting the festivities of College GameDay cloud their focus, they know it’s a big deal for the program. Turgeon said being chosen as the marquee college basketball game of the weekend feels even sweeter knowing that his squad earned the right to play on the national stage.

“It’s a great day for our program,” Turgeon said. “It gives us a lot of notoriety. It’s a great day for our program. We’ve earned it. That’s what’s pretty cool about it. It wasn’t just given to us. So we’ve earned it by our play. And then, for me, it’s really about our fan base...It’s really about the fan base. It’s really exciting for them. It’s really cool. It’s a really cool thing. You think about how many times they do it a year and how many programs there are, and to be able to have it it’s great for our fans and great for our program.”

Having played the Spartans exactly two weeks prior, the Terps have played three games since defeating Michigan State in East Lansing 67-60. Tom Izzo’s team has played only two games in that time. Turgeon believes having recently played the Spartans will help his squad’s cause, but he expects Maryland’s next opponent to have some new wrinkles to show on Saturday night.

“They’ve only had two games since then so I’m sure coach Izzo will have some new plays in there for us [Saturday] night,” Turgeon said. “But the quick turnaround and playing them only two weeks ago really helps. So we’ll be ready. We’ll be rested and we’ll be ready. We’re at home so that helps.”

The Terps not only will be ready for the Spartans, they’ll also be familiar with a team they recently played. Of the many aspects Maryland will be able to take away from their seven-point win in East Lansing, Wiggins said priority of their game plan will be slowing down Michigan State’s transition game, starting with senior point guard Cassius Winston, who leads his team in scoring and distributing with 18.4 points and 5.8 assists per game.

“Their transition offense (was the biggest takeaway from the first game),” Wiggins said. “When they grab a rebound, whether it’s on the offensive or defensive end, they’re pushing it down the court. So one of the things we have to make sure we’re doing really well is transition defense, getting back on defense, stopping Cassius Winston, and we can’t let their shooters get going. When they get hot, they can get going really easily. So we have to be locked in with transition defense and rebounding.”

Maryland will also be mindful of Spartans’ junior forward Xavier Tillman, who posted a team-high 18 points and 11 rebounds in the first meeting between these two squads. The 6-foot-8, 245-pounder is averaging 13.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game for Michigan State this season.

“[Tillman] is a heck of a player,” Turgeon said. “They have a lot of good players and they have a pretty darn good coach too. So we’ll do the best we can on [Tillman]. We’ll have a game plan and if it doesn’t work we’ll adjust it like we did the other night and keep trying to figure it out. What would help is if we can keep guys out of foul trouble. Being at home, hopefully that will help us [Saturday] night. But you never know, you just have to be ready to adapt. But he’s a heck of a player. He’s a physical player. He can score inside and out, so we’ll see.”

Michigan State will certainly have revenge on its mind Saturday night and hope to play spoiler in College Park much like the Terps did two weeks ago in East Lansing. But Maryland is prepared for a fight and excited to get a boost from its own home crowd this time around.

“It’s a confidence booster,” Ayala said. “We just got a win out there. Their crowd was very into it. I think their crowd helped them out a lot when we were there. And now, with us having home-court advantage, I think that will help us out a lot here.”

Tip-off in College Park between Maryland and Michigan State is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on the Maryland Sports Radio Network and televised on ESPN. College GameDay’s coverage of the event will begin on ESPN at 11 a.m. EST.