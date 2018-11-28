COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Down as much as 17 in the second half, No. 24 Maryland (6-1) clawed its way back into its Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchup with No. 4 Virginia (7-0), but the Cavaliers’ hot shooting throughout the game and tough defense down the stretch propelled the visiting team to a narrow 76-71 victory in front of a sellout Xfinity Center crowd.

Virginia shot 45 percent from downtown (10-for-22) and only turned the ball over twice Wednesday night, as the Cavaliers held on to their lead and remained unbeaten this season.

“We lost to a great team tonight that’s playing at a high level,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said. “They only had two turnovers against us in this building and shot a great percentage from three and made a lot of tough shots...They’re terrific. They’re a great team and they deserve to win. But I was proud of my group.”

Maryland’s young team didn’t back down from the challenge of an upperclassmen-led group from Charlottesville and used several clutch shots from some of its freshmen to help close the gap in the second half.

After a timeout on the floor with the Terps down 17, freshman wing Aaron Wiggins hit a big three on the ensuing possession, which helped spark Maryland’s late run. Wiggins and fellow freshman guard Eric Ayala each finished with 13 points and hit three shots from beyond the arc, combining to go 6-for-9 from downtown against the Cavaliers.

“Eric [Ayala] is a winner,” Turgeon said. “That little kid (Kihei Clark) that was guarding him is terrific. I mean, he was giving Eric some fits out there, but we moved Anthony [Cowan] off the ball and we were able to change our offense in the second half. We were able to spread them a little bit. But Eric made some big shots for us. I was happy to see Aaron [Wiggins]--Aaron was really nervous in the first half. He’ll probably admit to that. But I thought in the second half he played with much more poise and made some shots. We need him to.”

It was Maryland’s five freshmen’s first time playing in front of a sellout crowd in College Park and the toughest test they’ve faced so far in their collegiate careers. But the first year Terps are looking to build off of the disappointing loss and learn from their mistakes.

“I think tonight a lot of freshman our team--I think we grew up,” Ayala said. “It was definitely an experience for us and we’re going to learn from it for sure. We hit adversity and we didn’t want to quit at the end of the day. We wanted to keep fighting. We knew we had a lot left in the tank and we fought back and gave our best effort.”

The Terps outrebounded the Cavaliers 35-23 and had a decent shooting night of their own, shooting 54 percent from the field and 41 percent from beyond the arc. Maryland didn’t come away with the win Wednesday night, but Turgeon was quick to point out that it wasn’t for a lack of effort.

“Our guys are all in,” Turgeon said. “Our guys love each other and care about each other. We fought. We shot 54 percent against a Virginia team that can flat out guard you. We outrebounded them. It just came down to the turnovers early and 50-50 balls in the first half.”

Besides a lopsided shooting differential in the first half (8-for-16 for Virginia, 1-for-6 for Maryland), it was the turnovers that were the Terps’ downfall on Wednesday night. The Cavaliers only committed two, but Maryland ended with 14 giveaways.

“I’ll have to watch it but [the turnovers] add up quickly,” Turgeon said. “There are just some silly ones out there. I think we had some offensive fouls and they made a great play on Anthony there when they stripped him late, but give them credit. They were terrific...But our guys are aware that we have to get that down. For us to be a great team, we have to get that down to eight or nine turnovers a game, but we’ll get there; we’ll get better.”

Virginia also received heavy contributions from five players who all scored in double figures against the Terps. Led by their backcourt of Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome, who had 18 and 17 points, respectively, the Cavaliers also received a stat-stuffing performance from sophomore forward De’Andre Hunter, who finished with 15 points, five rebounds and four assists.

“[Guy] and [Ty] Jerome are some confident guys,” Ayala said. “They don’t really have a shot that they don’t really like and their coach trust them to make plays at the end of the day and that’s what they did. So a lot of respect to those guys. They’re the No. 4 team for a reason and they’re running the show, so a lot of respect for them.”

For Maryland, it was sophomore center Bruno Fernando who stole the show with his third double-double of the season. The Angola native finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks against Virginia on Wednesday night.

“Bruno is a monster,” Ayala said. “Bruno is Bruno. He’s fighting every game. I wouldn’t have any other big man in the country behind me.”

Fernando himself after the game mentioned that the Terps learned a lot from this loss and will take the time before their game Dec. 1 to make the proper adjustments. But one thing Ayala says he and his teammates learned on Wednesday night is just how high Maryland’s potential is this season.

“We’re going to be one hell of team come March, I’ll tell you that,” Ayala said. “We’re young and for us to go out there and play the way we did and fight back that just shows a lot of character in our team and a lot of our freshmen. So I’m proud of myself, my teammates and my coaches for keeping our spirits high and believing in us to come back and fight the way we did.”