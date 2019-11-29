No. 5 Maryland (7-0) used a balanced scoring attack to fuel a strong second half and secure an 80-73 win over Harvard (5-3) Nov. 29 in the Orlando Invitational semifinal.

The Terps finished with five double-digit scorers, led by senior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr., who finished with 20 points a day after posting a career-high 30 points against Temple. Cowan netted 17 of his points in the second half and also added five assists and three steals to his totals, which helped Maryland outscore the Crimson 36-22 over the final 12 minutes of the game.

Baltimore natives and high school teammates Darryl Morsell and Jalen ‘Stix’ Smith each recorded a double-double for the Terps on Friday. Smith’s 15-point, 10-rebound performance is his fourth double-double of the season, and Morsell’s 13 points and 12 rebounds were good for his first double-double of the year.

Maryland sophomores Aaron Wiggins (13 points and nine rebounds) and Eric Ayala (13 points) joined Cowan, Smith, and Morsell as Terps in double figures on Friday. But the No. 5 team in the country had to work hard for most of its points, as the Terps shot just 40 percent from the field.

Maryland’s biggest advantage came on the boards, where the Terps outrebounded the Crimson 44-29. Maryland continued to earn second-chance buckets by crashing the offensive glass. Harvard had no answer for the Terps’ size inside, as Maryland finished with 15 offensive rebounds to the Crimson’s four.

Despite another slow start that helped Harvard take a four-point lead into halftime, the Terps’ athleticism and size prevailed, giving Maryland its first 7-0 start since the 2016-17 season.

For the second straight game, the Terps allowed the opposing team’s point guard to have a standout performance. Harvard senior point guard Bryce Aiken, who Maryland spent some time recruiting, posted 30 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field.

The Terps will play the winner of USC versus Marquette in the finals of the Orlando Invitation at 1 p.m. Dec.1.