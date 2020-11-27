TerrapinSportsReport - Maryland uses second-half surge to cruise past Navy

Maryland shot a blistering 75% in the second half, including hitting 7-for-10 from three. The Terps defense also ramped things up after halftime, which contributed to 16 points off turnovers for Maryland.

After the game was tied 20-20 in the first half, the Terps put their foot on the gas against the Midshipmen and turned a seven-point halftime lead into a 30-point blowout. Maryland shot better than 68% percent from the field as a team, which is the highest shooting percentage the program has had since January 1986 when the Terps shot 73.9% against Wake Forest.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — With five double-digit scorers leading the way for Maryland (2-0), the Terps earned a decisive 82-52 win in College Park Nov. 27, over the Navy Midshipmen (1-1).

“Our energy level in the second half was just terrific,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said. “That was really where we separated ourselves. At the start of the second half we started to make shots and our defense was playing at a high level.”

Most of the scoring was handled by Maryland’s upperclassmen leaders, senior Darryl Morsell as well as juniors Aaron Wiggins and Eric Ayala.

Morsell got the scoring going early for Maryland, netting seven of the Terps’ first 11 points. The Baltimore native was a perfect 6-for-6 from the field on Friday and finished with a game-high 15 points while also stuffing the stat sheet with five rebounds and four assists.

“He’s gotten so much better offensively,” Turgeon said. “His shot, I mean, you think about where he was when he got here and where he is with his shot now, it’s pretty amazing. I think it’s going in every time, and it did today.

“I know he was really good today and his attitude was great. Just when we’re changing defenses and doing different things, he’s great at telling the players exactly what needs to be said.”

Morsell’s 15 points were matched by Ayala, who also contributed a game-high six assists. Like Ayala, Wiggins had six dimes, which were a career-high for the junior. Wiggins took on the role of distributor early after starting slow as a scorer.

“I took two shots in the first half and neither of them fell, but I was just trying to find other ways to make sure I was contributing to the game,” Wiggins said. “Just trying to find my teammates, make the right plays, be a leader on the court, and make sure our guys are in the right spots.”

But Wiggins heated up in the second half and ultimately added 14 points to Maryland’s scoring.

“I just told our staff, I said, ‘We have to get [Wiggins] more shots.’ So I thought we did a much better job of calling plays that he would be involved in,” Turgeon said. “And then he got some things going in transition and he got some things going against the zone to kind of break open the game. So it was good. He needed it. We had a lot of guys play well, but it was good to see that little stretch he had where he kind of took over the game there.”

Joining Wiggins in the “career-high club” were transfer forward Gailin Smith and sophomore wing Hakim Hart, who turned in the highest-scoring game of their careers with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Smith, who started the game for the Terps, was a big factor in Maryland’s win on Friday because of his steady presence in the post. He was drafted for his size and experience, but his offensive skill set has been a pleasant surprise for Turgeon and his staff.

“[Smith] had a really solid game,” Turgeon said. “We ran the first play for him and he scored and that probably gave him some confidence...Gailin’s better than we thought when we signed him. He continues to get better. We’ll continue to work on his shot. He’ll have to make free throws for us. He makes them in practice but it has to carry over into games when the games get closer and the games get a little more important.”

Smith helped Maryland dominate Navy in the paint. The Terps outscored the Midshipmen 42-28 down low and were able to get easy buckets when they needed them throughout the game. Maryland also outrebounded Navy on Friday 33-18.

“We have a lot of different ways that we can get low-post scoring,” Turgeon said. “It’s nice when you can throw the ball in there and guys can score. It really helps.”

Maryland will stay home for its third game of the season, which will be played Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. against Mount St. Mary’s.