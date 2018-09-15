COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Entering its home-opener 2-0 and as 15-point favorites, Maryland crashed back down to Earth Sept. 15 losing to a previously winless Temple team 35-14.

The Terps couldn’t find their offense on Saturday and it resulted in converting just one of 12 third down attempts and accumulating just 195 yards of total offense to Temple’s 429. Maryland’s offensive front that had only allowed one sack in its first two games combined also took a turn for the worst and allowed the Owls to get to the quarterback seven times on Saturday.

After the game, Terps interim head coach Matt Canada took the brunt of the blame.

“Great credit to Temple,” Canada said. “Tremendous job by them coming in and being ready to play. I really appreciate them wearing 79 on their helmets. I thought that was a really classy move by them and we’re very appreciative of that. It shows the type of first-class operation they have going over there and great credit to their football team for winning today.

“I didn’t do a good enough job. This falls on me. We didn’t do anything on offense today so I take full responsibility for this loss. We didn’t play well enough, so obviously I didn’t coach well enough. Obviously the defense was on the field a lot. I thought they played really hard and did a lot of good things. We just continued to get nothing for them. I’m not sure I’ve ever been around a game like this offensively, but it falls directly on me. I didn’t do my job and we didn’t get it done.”

Part of Maryland’s ineffectiveness on offense and inability to protect the passer certainly had something to do with the Terps missing both of their starting offensive tackles, Damian Prince and Derwin Gray, who have each been nursing minor injuries and were unable to go in this contest.

But after the game Canada refused to justify his offense’s showing with excuses of injury or lack of effort. Instead, he redirected the blame to his play calling.

“There’s no excuses,” Canada said. “This is big-boy football. We didn’t play well enough and we’ll play better next week. Everything we did was bad and I call every play so I should have called a bunch of different ones because they didn’t work. So ultimately that’s it. I did a bad job.”

After several scoreless drives by both teams to start the game, the Owls got the scoring going by running a fake punt from the Maryland 36-yard line on 4th-and-8, which resulted in a touchdown pass from third-string quarterback Todd Centeio to wide receiver Freddie Johnson.

By the end of the first quarter, the Terps had run 13 plays for 21 yards and no points. They also allowed Temple to record four sacks to that point.

Maryland’s inability to sustain drives made it an uphill battle for the Terps all day. When it was all said and done, one player--redshirt freshman running back Anthony McFarland--ended up with more than half of Maryland’s total yards himself by rushing for 107 yards on 11 carries.

“It was a really bad offensive football game,” Canada said. “It wasn’t our offense. It wasn’t what we expected. And I don’t mean defensively what they did. They played hard and made plays but I just mean we couldn’t get the first downs to get going...You have to get the first first down to get your offense going. That’s what we’ve always done and always talked about and we didn’t do it today.”

Temple again used some unconventional play calling to score its second touchdown of the game. Lining up in a jumbo package on the goal line, the Owls handed the ball off to 330-pound defensive tackle Freddie Booth-Lloyd, who plunged forward for the score.

Terps safety Darnell Savage Jr. pumped some brief life into Maryland shortly thereafter by intercepting Temple quarterback Anthony Russo and taking it to the house for a pick-six. However, Maryland’s narrowed deficit didn’t last long as Temple marched down field on the ensuing drive, going for 65 yards and a touchdown on 11 plays in just over three minutes to take a 21-7 lead into halftime.

Halftime was Maryland’s chance to regroup, but the Terps failed to do so. Temple came out of the break and quickly put up another seven points via a 47-yard touchdown pass from Russo to tight end Kenny Yeboah to increase its lead to 28-7.

The scoring didn’t continue until midway through the fourth quarter when Terps senior BUCK Jesse Aniebonam blocked a Temple punt and recovered it himself for a scoop-and-score touchdown to pull Maryland within 14 with just over eight minutes to go in the game.

Terps quarterback Kasim Hill had gone 82 consecutive pass attempts without throwing an interception to start his college career. However, Hill’s first pick in a Maryland uniform turned out to be the decisive play in the Terps’ loss Saturday.

Maryland trailed Temple the whole game and couldn’t get anything going offensively. But just as the Terps started mounting their first promising drive trailing 28-14 in the fourth quarter, Hill made a poor throw into the middle of the field, which resulted in a 78-yard pick-six for the Owls.

Backup quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome entered the game on Maryland’s next drive and threw a pick of his own to solidify Temple’s 21-point victory.

The Owls were able to hold onto their lead thanks to the effective running of senior tailback Ryquell Armstead, who finished with 118 yards on 26 carries.

“You have to give credit where credit is due,” Aniebonam said. “[Armstead] is a good player. We prepared for him, but clearly not enough. It’s a learning experience.”

Although Maryland’s defense on Saturday made Temple’s offense look smoother than it has for much of this season, the Terps know it was their lack of offense against the Owls that led to their downfall in this non-conference matchup.

On top of shouldering the blame for Maryland’s offensive woes, Canada also came to his players’ defense after the game by supporting them for their effort against Temple, stating that the 21-point home loss was the result of poor play calling and execution, not lack of heart.

“I think we played hard today,” Canada said. “We didn’t play well enough but our kids are playing hard. We didn’t play good enough on offense and that’s on me but out kids are playing hard. I did a bad job as an offensive coordinator today. There’s no way the defense should be on the field that much. So that’s the bottom line. That’s the story.”