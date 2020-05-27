Baltimore (Md.) Gilman School 2021 three-star defensive end Mattheus Carroll narrowed his recruitment down to three schools May 25, and with a pandemic preventing him from taking more visits any time soon, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound pass rusher has honed in on three schools that he has visited and feels comfortable with. One is the hometown school — Maryland — and the others are universities that are also relatively close to home: Duke and Virginia Tech.