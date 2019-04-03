CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Korey Smith Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

There are a number of early commitments in the Mid-Atlantic but many of them appear pretty solid. Still, there are a few that we will be keeping an eye on as the recruiting process unfolds. Here are five committed prospects that could end up flipping before all is said and done. RELATED: Five Midwest prospects that could flip | Southeast prospects

The 2020 inside linebacker class isn’t very deep and an early commit for Boston College seems like a decent candidate to make this kind of list. Last year, Boston College lost linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, and this year it could end up being Smith. The four-star had a lot of interest from teams such as Purdue, Rutgers and a few other ACC teams, but when commits start picking up around the country Smith could be one that more programs look to poach.



It feels a bit odd putting a newly committed prospect on this list, but new Penn State commit Golden Achumba has a lot of connections to Maryland, including his former coach on the staff. Those connections make it seem as if the Terps and Nittany Lions will continue battling for Achumba all the way up to signing day. West Virginia was one of the other schools that was a major contender for Achumba, but a visit to Penn State last week seems to have sealed the deal for now.

Stewart’s early commitment to South Carolina was a bit out-of-the-blue, but the Gamecocks like what they have seen out of him so far - and they aren’t the only ones. Stewart has slowly been getting more attention from other schools as he’s gained exposure. Syracuse and West Virginia recently pulled the trigger on offering him, and they won’t be the last. Keep an eye on Stewart to schedule visits down the road.

Johnson was one of the hottest recruits in America before he committed to NC State. It seemed like he was getting four or five offers a week for the last month or so. There is something to be said for falling in love with a school, but in the recruiting world it is very uncommon for a verbally committed prospect to not visit another school. Don’t be surprised if Johnson takes a few visits and slightly opens the door for teams such as Florida, Penn State and other programs around the country.



