TerrapinSportsReport - Minor transitions inside for inexperienced Maryland O-line

Austin Fontaine, a former DeMatha teammate of Minor’s, really came on at the end of last season, starting the final six games of the year, all at right guard. Fontaine was replacing another DeMatha product, Terrance Davis, who started 31 games for the Terps’ at right guard before opting to transfer to Wake Forest for his final season of eligibility last winter.

For an offensive line that struggled with continuity and consistency a season ago, Marcus Minor was one of a few that could be counted on game-in and game-out for most of the season, starting all 10 games he appeared in at right tackle.

Maryland looked like they would enter spring ball with the right side of the offensive line solidified heading into 2020 with Minor at tackle and Fontaine at guard.

Then COVID-19 happened.

Fontaine chose to opt out of the 2020 season, leaving a giant hole along the interior of a Terps’ o-line that was already thin on experience.

Instead of putting someone completely new at guard and leaving Minor at tackle, the Maryland staff decided to move Minor inside, where he’s thrived according to head coach Michael Locksley.

“We’ve got Marcus Minor in probably a better position playing inside versus outside because of his length and his football intelligence,” said Locksley.

It helps that Minor is no stranger to playing on the inside, which has made the transition much easier.

“It’s different, but it is definitely something I’ve done before,” said Minor. “I’ve played all positions basically since I’ve been playing this game. It’s a lot faster since it’s been in college. At the same time, too, I’m ready to take steps forward with it, I’m watching film for it, practicing hard so I’m ready when I get my chance.”

Even with the familiarity of playing inside in the past, there are still nuances of each position that take time to master.

“The hardest (thing) I would say is trying to change some of the technique from tackle to guard,” said Minor. “At tackle I might have a little more room working with a little bit faster guys inside. Now I’m working with a little more stronger guys and just having to shorten the steps and be able to be just quicker and more powerful versus faster and athletic.”

While Locksley is in no rush to name a starting five along the o-line, four returners that have been singled out as battle tested and ready to play are left tackle Jaelyn Duncan, center Johnny Jordan, Spencer Anderson and Minor.

Anderson, who played some center last season, started at right tackle in place of an injured Minor when the Terps traveled to Rutgers last year. He is likely to be the starter at right tackle when the Terps open the 2020 season at Northwestern. As for the left guard spot, JUCO product Johari Branch appears likely to win that job.

Offensive line coach John Reagan returns this season for the Terps and should be another big piece in the development of the o-line as this group looks to take the next step.

“Because of what this position group has gone through over the years here--I think they had five different position coaches over the course of five seasons--it’s good to have the continuity of Coach Reagan coming back,” said Locksley.

But perhaps the biggest key in the continued growth of the o-line will be how well they are able to communicate.

“With the o-line, I would say the biggest thing is knowing each other and knowing how to communicate with one another,” said Minor. “We know our scheme, it is the same scheme. We know each other now, so it just allows us to be able to play better, know how to work with each other, know how to communicate when things look different or a defensive front looks weird. We just know how to go about different situations at this point.”