Mistakes plague Maryland in 31-14 loss to Penn State

Penn State scored the only points of the 3rd quarter when quarterback Sean Clifford found receiver Jahan Dotson for a 21-yard touchdown in the third quarter to give the Nittany Lions a 14-6 lead.

Despite several drops by Maryland receivers in the first half that likely cost the Terps points and a missed extra point following the team's lone first-half touchdown, they went into the locker room trailing just 7-6 at halftime.

Maryland starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 371 yards but costly mistakes throughout the game proved to be too much for the Terps to overcome in a 31-14 loss to Penn State.





That is when the mistakes became really costly for Maryland.

After Tagovailoa drove the Terps offense down to the PSU 10-yard line on the ensuing possession, a bad snap led to a fumble recovered by Penn State for the first turnover of the game. This time almost certainly costing the Terps points.

Maryland tied the game at 14 apiece just four seconds into the fourth quarter when Tagovailoa first hit tight end Corey Dyches for a 13-yard touchdown followed by a 2-point conversion caught by fellow tight end Chig Okonkwo, but a string of disastrous mistakes from that point on did the Terps in.

On the very next drive, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford found receiver Jahan Dotson across the middle for an 86-yard touchdown thanks to blown coverage by the Terps' secondary.

After the teams traded punts, the Terps found themselves in Penn State territory once again and decided to go for it on 4th and 7 at the PSU 33-yard line, but a false start by left tackle Jaelyn Duncan led to Locksley changing his mind and opting to punt instead.

Penn State marched 74 yards down the field on the next possession, capping it off with a 24-yard field goal to take a 24-14 lead with 6:33 remaining in the 4th quarter.

Maryland once again was able to move the ball down the field themselves into PSU territory, but on 2nd and 3 from the 13-yard line, Tagovailoa threw a pick six that was returned 87 yards to put the Nittany Lions up 31-14 with less than three minutes remaining, all but closing the door on the Terps' chances of winning.

“I like how our kids competed for four quarters, but we just continue to make mistakes at the most inopportune times,” Maryland head coach Mike Locksley said after the game. “We had five opportunities in the red zone and came away with two touchdowns.”

It was a record-setting day for Penn State wideout Jahan Dotson, who finished with 11 catches for a school-record 242 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

“He’s a good player and he had a really good game,” Maryland safety Jordan Mosley said. “Just some missed assignments and blown coverages, and he’s a good player and he made some good plays.”

The Terps will try to become bowl eligible once again next week when they travel to East Lansing to play No. 3 Michigan State.







