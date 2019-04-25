COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- It’s easy to understand why Maryland head coach Michael Locksley would want to bring Scottie Montgomery on to his staff as the Terps’ offensive coordinator. After all, Montgomery has experience as an FBS head coach and Power Five offensive coordinator as well as time spent playing and coaching in the NFL.

Before coming to College Park, Montgomery was the head coach at East Carolina from 2015-2018. He had a huge impact on the Pirates, especially offensively, leading ECU to its second-highest single-season passing attack in program history in 2016.

Prior to becoming the lead man at ECU, Montgomery spent seven years--two as offensive coordinator, five as wide receivers coach--at Duke learning under offensive mastermind David Cutcliffe. And before that he was on Mike Tomlin’s staff with the Pittsburgh Steelers working with the wide receivers.

With that sort of resume, Montgomery had several opportunities to take the next step in his career this offseason, but he ultimately chose Maryland because of his connection with Locksley and the chance to help bring Terps football back to how he remembers it from his time competing in College Park as a Blue Devils wideout from 1996 to 1999.

“Coming here I was so excited,” Montgomery said. “I got the call from Coach Locksley on my way somewhere else, didn’t go somewhere else, got in the car, came and visited with him and talked about the whys and why nots and the things he wanted to get accomplished and what he wanted from the offense and how he wanted to use the principles of his offense. And I just think it was very attractive after I understood his offensive prowess and his mindset, and not only that, but also the way he teaches the quarterback position. I think that teaching progression is very important and I think you have to be in line with teaching progression. His teaching progression was very in line with coach [Cutcliffe] and everybody else who has taught me the quarterback position, so it worked out really well and I was so excited to get here.

“And I thought about all of the times I had to come to College Park on the opposite side of the field and energy from the student section and the energy from the fans and the understanding the pride that comes with being a Terp. That was something that was very attractive to me.”

Montgomery’s bond with Locksley doesn’t stem just from what he has seen the reigning Broyles Award winner accomplish from the sideline, it has grown out of respect for the way Locksley has handled adversity throughout his career, some of which is comparable to hurdles Montgomery himself has had to get over.

“It had a lot to do with it, but not just the similar situations,” Montgomery said. “I started to have great admiration for [Locksley]. We were all pulling for him. I think every coach in the country was pulling for him. So you have this great level of admiration not just because of some of the things he had to go through and things that he went through that he didn’t have as much control of some situations, and then he goes through a tragic situation and it was just a whirlwind of emotion for all of us. And then to see him win the Broyles Award and then to be named (head coach at Maryland). So yeah, that had a lot to do with it. I was really so blown away by the way he handled every one of those situations.”

Montgomery is just about to wrap up his first spring camp with the Terps and has been pleased so far with what he has seen on the offensive side of the ball.