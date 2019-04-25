Montgomery's admiration for Locksley made Maryland logical choice
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- It’s easy to understand why Maryland head coach Michael Locksley would want to bring Scottie Montgomery on to his staff as the Terps’ offensive coordinator. After all, Montgomery has experience as an FBS head coach and Power Five offensive coordinator as well as time spent playing and coaching in the NFL.
Before coming to College Park, Montgomery was the head coach at East Carolina from 2015-2018. He had a huge impact on the Pirates, especially offensively, leading ECU to its second-highest single-season passing attack in program history in 2016.
Prior to becoming the lead man at ECU, Montgomery spent seven years--two as offensive coordinator, five as wide receivers coach--at Duke learning under offensive mastermind David Cutcliffe. And before that he was on Mike Tomlin’s staff with the Pittsburgh Steelers working with the wide receivers.
With that sort of resume, Montgomery had several opportunities to take the next step in his career this offseason, but he ultimately chose Maryland because of his connection with Locksley and the chance to help bring Terps football back to how he remembers it from his time competing in College Park as a Blue Devils wideout from 1996 to 1999.
“Coming here I was so excited,” Montgomery said. “I got the call from Coach Locksley on my way somewhere else, didn’t go somewhere else, got in the car, came and visited with him and talked about the whys and why nots and the things he wanted to get accomplished and what he wanted from the offense and how he wanted to use the principles of his offense. And I just think it was very attractive after I understood his offensive prowess and his mindset, and not only that, but also the way he teaches the quarterback position. I think that teaching progression is very important and I think you have to be in line with teaching progression. His teaching progression was very in line with coach [Cutcliffe] and everybody else who has taught me the quarterback position, so it worked out really well and I was so excited to get here.
“And I thought about all of the times I had to come to College Park on the opposite side of the field and energy from the student section and the energy from the fans and the understanding the pride that comes with being a Terp. That was something that was very attractive to me.”
Montgomery’s bond with Locksley doesn’t stem just from what he has seen the reigning Broyles Award winner accomplish from the sideline, it has grown out of respect for the way Locksley has handled adversity throughout his career, some of which is comparable to hurdles Montgomery himself has had to get over.
“It had a lot to do with it, but not just the similar situations,” Montgomery said. “I started to have great admiration for [Locksley]. We were all pulling for him. I think every coach in the country was pulling for him. So you have this great level of admiration not just because of some of the things he had to go through and things that he went through that he didn’t have as much control of some situations, and then he goes through a tragic situation and it was just a whirlwind of emotion for all of us. And then to see him win the Broyles Award and then to be named (head coach at Maryland). So yeah, that had a lot to do with it. I was really so blown away by the way he handled every one of those situations.”
Montgomery is just about to wrap up his first spring camp with the Terps and has been pleased so far with what he has seen on the offensive side of the ball.
There’s still plenty of refining of the offense left to be done, but Montgomery has used this spring to start to identify his stars on that side of the ball so that he can begin to mold his scheme around their strengths.
“The biggest part of this spring was trying to find our playmakers, trying to find who the guys are and then we’ll adjust what we do to them,” Montgomery said. “But we’re still kind of in the process of finding out who those guys are. We found some. We know that there are definitely playmakers, which makes us happy. But as far as saying right now which direction we’re going, I think I would be a little hasty in saying that.”
As far as who has begun to emerge as playmakers for the Terps’ offense so far, Montgomery has taken notice of the offensive front first and foremost but is also excited about the talent he has available on the outside and out of the backfield.
“Playmakers are not just guys with the ball,” Montgomery said. “I’ve been impressed with Marcus Minor. I’ve been impressed with Johnny Jordan. I’ve been really impressed with those guys and our offensive front providing a little bit of experience. Our receivers are all young. We don’t talk about them as much, but there are definitely some playmakers in there. And then I think the backfield is one of our strongest suits.”
One of Montgomery’s and the Terps’ most obvious playmakers is redshirt sophomore running back Anthony McFarland, who returns next season as Maryland’s leading rusher from last year.
McFarland is an all-around back that an offense can be built around, and Montgomery is well aware.
“I’ve been around pros and, of course, I’ve been around great ones in college, but [McFarland] has some unique skill sets that make him different,” Montgomery said. “He has some really, really unique skill sets.”
However, Montgomery isn’t working with a full deck of cards just yet. Several key skill position players aren’t set to join the Terps until summer, including Virginia Tech grad-transfer quarterback and next season’s potential starter, Josh Jackson.
Tyrrell Pigrome, Max Bortenschlager and Tyler DeSue are the scholarship quarterbacks Montgomery has been able to work with this spring and his focus has been solely on getting them acclimated to his system.
“We coach in the current,” Montgomery said. “We just work really hard to maximize the time that we have with the guys that we currently have.”
Locksley announced earlier this spring that Montgomery will be the one calling plays for the Terps’ offense next season. Montgomery believes installing an offensive identity and scheme is more important than the play calls themselves, but he is excited to take on that responsibility and will be doing so from the coaches’ press box because he likes to be able to see the whole field.
He’ll certainly have an impact on the Xs and Os of Maryland’s new offense, but perhaps the most important thing Montgomery brings to the table for the Terps is his ability to get the most out of his players.
Fellow North Carolina native and Terps junior running back Javon Leake has known Montgomery since being recruited by him during his high school days, and says Maryland’s new offensive coordinator is someone who empowers his players to reach their fullest potential.
"[Montgomery] makes you feel like you could do anything,” Leake said.” He's going to get you real motivated. He's going to talk to you, going to bring that swagger. He just makes you feel good about yourself, like you can go against anybody."