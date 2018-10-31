COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- As a 6-foot-4 freshman last season being asked to jump between playing the one through four based on matchups, Maryland’s Darryl Morsell proved to be a valuable piece of the puzzle in College Park.

But one area where he wasn’t able to help the Terps as much as he would have liked was long-range shooting, going just 3-for-25 from beyond the arc last year. With that in mind, Morsell did what he had to this offseason to correct the issue.

“You can call my high school coach; over the summer, I was at my high school gym everyday--a lot of countless hours,” Morsell said. “As everyone knows, I went 3-for-25 last year. So that’s something I had to work on. So I definitely focused on that over the summer.”

The fruits of his labor have already begun to be seen. During Maryland’s trip to Italy in August, Morsell hit four three-pointers in a half against against the Netherlands “B” National Team in what proved to be a confidence-building performance for the Baltimore native. He followed that up by going 2-for-3 from behind the arc in the Terps’ lone exhibition game versus Lynn University.

“He’s back to his natural position,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said. “I think he’s going to be a lot more confident. I think Darryl made two three-pointers last year. He made four in a half in Italy so he’s really worked on his shot.”

Putting up shot after shot throughout the summer certainly played a large role in Morsell’s improvement, but it’s his newfound confidence that he believes will help him most moving forward.

“I think it was all confidence,” Morsell said. “I don’t think it was form. I don’t think it was really anything too dramatic with my form that I needed to change. It was all confidence. But I think I matured from that and just that lesson taught me a lot about myself and I learned from it and things should be different in my sophomore year.”

One of the biggest lessons Morsell says he has learned from year one in College Park to year two is how to deal with what can be a roller coaster ride of a college basketball season.

He hopes the growth he has made as a player and person over the course of the last year can help take his game to the next level and allow him to become a better leader for the Terps.