Morsell makes himself a three-point threat for Maryland during offseason
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- As a 6-foot-4 freshman last season being asked to jump between playing the one through four based on matchups, Maryland’s Darryl Morsell proved to be a valuable piece of the puzzle in College Park.
But one area where he wasn’t able to help the Terps as much as he would have liked was long-range shooting, going just 3-for-25 from beyond the arc last year. With that in mind, Morsell did what he had to this offseason to correct the issue.
“You can call my high school coach; over the summer, I was at my high school gym everyday--a lot of countless hours,” Morsell said. “As everyone knows, I went 3-for-25 last year. So that’s something I had to work on. So I definitely focused on that over the summer.”
The fruits of his labor have already begun to be seen. During Maryland’s trip to Italy in August, Morsell hit four three-pointers in a half against against the Netherlands “B” National Team in what proved to be a confidence-building performance for the Baltimore native. He followed that up by going 2-for-3 from behind the arc in the Terps’ lone exhibition game versus Lynn University.
“He’s back to his natural position,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said. “I think he’s going to be a lot more confident. I think Darryl made two three-pointers last year. He made four in a half in Italy so he’s really worked on his shot.”
Putting up shot after shot throughout the summer certainly played a large role in Morsell’s improvement, but it’s his newfound confidence that he believes will help him most moving forward.
“I think it was all confidence,” Morsell said. “I don’t think it was form. I don’t think it was really anything too dramatic with my form that I needed to change. It was all confidence. But I think I matured from that and just that lesson taught me a lot about myself and I learned from it and things should be different in my sophomore year.”
One of the biggest lessons Morsell says he has learned from year one in College Park to year two is how to deal with what can be a roller coaster ride of a college basketball season.
He hopes the growth he has made as a player and person over the course of the last year can help take his game to the next level and allow him to become a better leader for the Terps.
“Last year I was a freshman--a lot of bumps, a lot of hurdles in the road,” Morsell said. “That entire year taught me a lot, not just basketball-wise, it helped me find myself as an individual as well. So me coming into my sophomore year now, I know what to expect. I feel like I’m experienced and for this young team I’m kind of a veteran so I have to be experienced and try to be a leader for the other guys.”
The first lesson he’d like to share with his younger teammates?“Never get too high, never get too low,” Morsell said. “It’s a long season. As a freshman last year, sometimes I got too high, sometimes I got too low, but I learned from my freshman year. I learned a lot about myself as an individual and I’m trying to pass that lesson along to the freshmen so they can be prepared when that happens during the season.”
During his Maryland basketball media day press conference, Turgeon mentioned that we could still see Morsell playing forward at certain points this season, but with a higher comfort level on the wing and the addition of his former high school teammate at Mount St. Joseph’s (Baltimore, Md.) Jalen “Sticks” Smith to the frontcourt, most of Morsell’s impact will surely be felt as a guard.
“It’s fun to be able to play on the wing,” Morsell said. “As most of you know, that’s where I feel most comfortable at. But it’s also fun to have Sticks around. Sticks being a great pick-and-pop four who can space the floor and stuff like that. But honestly, it doesn’t matter where I play. I just want to win. I know this year I might have to play some four based on certain matchups and certain lineups, but I really don’t care. I just want to win.”
Morsell’s effort has not gone unnoticed by his teammates.
His time spent in the gym working on his shot and increased confidence after moving back to his natural position has the Terps excited to get the ball to Morsell on the wing and watch him take advantage of defenses that might be taking his shot for granted.
“This summer [Morsell] put up a lot of shots,” Smith said. “We had a chart that tracked the percentages and he shot like the highest percentage on the team, so that was great for him. I pretty much knew everything he could do from high school, but overall he just improved on his range and his three-point shot. He’s a more consistent three-point shooter now. He’s going to be great for our team. Last year, I know he didn’t shoot as well and now everybody’s going to be sagging off of him so he can knock the open shot down.”