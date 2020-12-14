TerrapinSportsReport - National Signing Day: Who is on flip watch?

We have nearly made it to the end of 2020, but before we can roll into 2021, we have to go through the exciting and dramatic Early Signing Period. This class is going to be remembered for a long time because of what it had to go through to get here. Visits have been banned since COVID-19 struck in March, and many of the players signing this week are doing so with a school they never stepped onto the campus of. There are always some last-minute flips, and this week is likely to present at least a couple of those. Let's highlight some top players you want to keep an eye on.

Avante Dickerson - Minnesota

Will the Nebraska native stay with the Gophers or flip to the in-state school? The Huskers are still in the mix for Dickerson, a four-star cornerback out of Omaha, but are the rumors of the potential flip just that, or is there something to them? Wednesday is around the corner, and we expect PJ Fleck and Scott Frost to battle for this one to the end.

Brandon Jennings - Michigan

Jennings was a longtime Florida State commit before re-opening his recruitment Oct. 12, then quickly committing to Michigan four days later. He was set on the Wolverines before he decommitted from Florida State, and there is some chatter about him leaning toward flipping to Maryland while still committed to the Wolverines. This is one that likely won't be known until Wednesday. There is a lot of buzz around the Terps, and Mike Locksley and his staff are going hard after this one.

Kimo Makaneole - Florida State

Makaneole is about as nice as they come. He is one of those that doesn't want to say no to anyone and never wants to disappoint. But in recruiting, there is only one winner, and Florida State is working hard to be that Wednesday. LSU is the school to watch here if he doesn't end up in Tallahassee. Makaneole is close to numerous coaches on the Seminole staff, but behind the scenes, he has gotten to know the Tiger coaches on another level too. This one is much tighter than most may think.

Malik Nabers - Mississippi State

Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs landed a big commitment from Nabers in July, but could the four-star wide receiver end up with the home-state school? LSU has continued to recruit Nabers, and of course Nabers is listening, so this one could get very interesting late. The numbers are still tight for LSU, and the targets remain fluid late. But as we get closer to Wednesday, Nabers will be one to watch closely.

Sage Ryan - LSU

Most felt entering Oct. 31, the day Ryan committed to LSU, that he was in fact leaning toward Alabama. He committed to the in-state school, and yes, things appear to be solid with the commitment, but Alabama has never given up on this five-star. Alabama put a lot of time and effort into Ryan's recruitment, and the Tide are working overtime to flip him. This one does not seem likely today, but we have a few days to go.

Taylor is as loyal as they come, but behind the scenes there has been some talk just how strong he and Tennessee were on their commitment to one another. Over the summer, Auburn was pushing hard to flip Taylor, and while things simmered down some into the fall, the in-state school never went away. As of now, it looks like Taylor sticks with Tennessee. He has been committed since April, but this is one some SEC fans will watch until it is official.

Xavier Worthy - Michigan

Worthy committed to Michigan in July, but visited Alabama a few weeks ago. Stay with the Wolverines, who have struggled this season, or flip to Alabama, the team most feel is the best in college football? He loves the Wolverines, and he has great support to stay there, but to play in Tuscaloosa in that offense is very tempting.

