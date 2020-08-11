Camden, N.J linebacker Nyair Graham has been picking up some some big offers lately. The 2022 prospect hasn't done a ton of research into these programs just yet but is continuing to build relationships with some of these coaches.

"Right now I have about 15 offers," Graham said. "The ones I like right now are Miami, Penn State, Boston College, and Maryland.

"Coach Baker from Miami, coach Baker from Maryland, and the whole Penn State coaching staff are making me feel really comfortable right now," he said. "They're making me feel at home with them.

"I went to Syracuse before the pandemic shut everything down," said Graham. "I did some virtual visits to Miami, Penn State, and Boston College.

"LSU, Ohio State, and Georgia would be big offers for me," he said. "I haven't talked to those coaches yet but some of them follow me on Twitter."