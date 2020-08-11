New Jersey 2022 LB Nyair Graham looking at teams in the ACC, Big Ten, & SEC
Camden, N.J linebacker Nyair Graham has been picking up some some big offers lately. The 2022 prospect hasn't done a ton of research into these programs just yet but is continuing to build relationships with some of these coaches.
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022: Top 100
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
"Right now I have about 15 offers," Graham said. "The ones I like right now are Miami, Penn State, Boston College, and Maryland.
"Coach Baker from Miami, coach Baker from Maryland, and the whole Penn State coaching staff are making me feel really comfortable right now," he said. "They're making me feel at home with them.
"I went to Syracuse before the pandemic shut everything down," said Graham. "I did some virtual visits to Miami, Penn State, and Boston College.
"LSU, Ohio State, and Georgia would be big offers for me," he said. "I haven't talked to those coaches yet but some of them follow me on Twitter."
RIVALS' REACTION...
Graham is a very athletic linebacker that can make plays all over the field. He doesn't have much mass on his frame at this point but still plays with plenty of physicality and can make some big hits. His ability to cover a lot of ground is really impressing college coaches but he also does a good job filling running lanes. Expect Graham to pick up more offers once he shows college coaches he can bring the same athleticism to the field with more mass on his frame.