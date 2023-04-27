Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks was selected by the New York Giants with the 24th overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Banks, the 18th player in program history to be taken in the first round, is the highest drafted Terrapin since Darnell Savage Jr. was selected with the 21st overall pick by the Green Bay Packers back in 2019.

“The Giants are getting a truly special player and person,” said Maryland Head Coach Michael Locksley. “I know Deonte has been dreaming of this moment ever since being a kid growing up in Baltimore. I've seen firsthand the hard work and tireless effort he’s put into becoming a great player and teammate. I’m so proud of him and elated for his entire family.”

A 2022 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection, Banks totaled 38 tackles (25 solo), nine pass break-ups and an interception, while not allowing a reception of over 30 yards when targeted this past season.

Banks arrived at Maryland as a two-star prospect according to Rivals after starring at Edgewood High School as a two-way player. He earned All-State honors, accumulating 1,700 yards and 24 touchdowns his senior year at running back. On defense, he had 23 tackles, nine passes defended, and three interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown) as a defensive back. This led to Banks being ranked as the no.12 athlete in the state of Maryland during the 2018 recruiting season.

The Baltimore native solidified his first-round status at this year's NFL Draft Combine, where he ran a 4.35 40-yard dash, posted a 42” vertical jump and an 11’4” broad jump. Those numbers put him in the 99th percentile of all cornerbacks drafted dating back to 1997.

With Banks' selection, the Terps have produced three first-round picks over the past six NFL Drafts, starting with D.J. Moore, who was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the 24th overall pick of the 2018 draft.