Nick Cross selected by Indianapolis Colts in 3rd round of NFL Draft

Former Terps safety Nick Cross was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the 3rd round with the No. 96 pick of the NFL Draft on Friday night.

Cross, a three-time honorable mention All-Big Ten selection, started all 13 games for the Terps this past season finishing second on the team with 66 tackles (44 solo), while leading the team in interceptions (3) and forced fumbles (2). He was also a disruptive force in opposing team's backfields, posting 3.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in 2021.

Cross, who starred in football and track at DeMatha Catholic High School, helped boost his draft stock at the NFL combine in February, running a 4.34 second 40-yard dash, the fastest among all safeties.

Cross becomes the highest selected Maryland player since Darnell Savage Jr. went in the first round at No. 21 overall to the Green Bay Packers in 2019. He also becomes the third Terps defensive back selected in the last four drafts along with Antoine Brooks Jr. (2020 to the Steelers) and Savage.

With Cross’ selection, the Terrapins have now had a player chosen in five straight and 26 of the last 28 NFL Drafts.