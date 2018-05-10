NJIT transfer Anthony Tarke talks Terps visit, upcoming plans
NJIT transfer Anthony Tarke took an unofficial visit to Maryland May 9, and while the Gaithersburg (Md.) High School grad didn’t technically receive a verbal offer from head coach Mark Turgeon, he said the interest is certainly mutual and he is thrilled at the idea of playing for the Terps.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news