Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon’s squad looked to be sputtering around the holidays on the heels of back-to-back losses and the departure of two frontcourt members, but the Terps have looked more like the preseason top-five team they were pegged to be as of late.

The Terps have won six of their last seven meetings against the Buckeyes since 2016, and will look to build upon the momentum of a 16-point win over Indiana last Saturday when Chris Holtmann and his Ohio State team enters Xfinity Center Tuesday night.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Coming off of two straight wins at home, No. 12 Maryland (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will look to defend its turf once again when the Terps host No. 11 Ohio State (11-3, 1-2) Jan. 7 for a meeting between two of the Big Ten’s five currently ranked teams.

“I’d like to think we’re a lot more confident today than we were a week ago,” Turgeon said Monday.

Ohio State has looked like one of the most dangerous teams in the country at times this season but has slid in the polls recently after back-to-back losses to West Virginia (neutral floor) and Wisconsin in Columbus.

The Buckeyes are a balanced bunch with eight players averaging seven or more points per game, led by junior forward Kaleb Wesson, who is averaging 14.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from three.

“They do a lot of things well,” Turgeon said. “They’re tremendous defensively, they’re very athletic, they’re a deep basketball team, they’re big, they have arguably the best center in the country (Wesson) — I’ve got one of them (Jalen Smith), but they’re totally different. They’re disciplined, they’re well-coached, they run good stuff, and I think they’re a little bit older too. They have a fourth-year junior point guard (CJ Walker) and some guys that have played a lot of minutes. The Wesson brothers (Kaleb and Andre) have played a lot of minutes. I think they’re built that if things go well in March they can win it all. I think they’re that good of a team.”

Wesson has always had the size to be effective down low, but a newfound physique and better conditioning has him playing the best ball of his career this season. Turgeon believes the 6-foot-9, 270-pound big is the type of player that can carry a team in big games.

“[Wesson] has always shot it well,” Turgeon said. “I just think he’s moving better. He’s in better shape conditioning wise, not physically, but conditioning wise I think he can play more minutes...He’s always been a good passer, but his passing even looks sharper this year, so he’s terrific. He has done everything he was asked with his body and he’s playing at a high level. In my mind, he gives them a chance to win the national championship because he’s that dominant of a player. That’s a long ways down the road, but he gives them a chance because there’s not many like him in college basketball.”

Manned with the task of negating Wesson’s productivity will be Terps’ sophomore forward Jalen ‘Stix’ Smith. Smith is second in the Big Ten in double-doubles and tied for 10th in the country. Turgeon said Monday that Smith has grown immensely as a defender from last year to this year, but he still will likely receive help on Tuesday when it comes to stopping the Buckeyes’ best player.

“Well, [Smith] is giving up about 100 pounds (laughs), so we’ll see, and Kaleb has lost a lot of weight. He looks terrific and has done a great job,” Turgeon said. “Jalen’s going to have to play with his feet, play smart, use his length as best he can, make him earn everything type deal. As a coach, you want your best players on the floor so we have to protect Jalen as much as we can and keep him out of foul trouble. That will be big for us as the game goes on. [Smith] has become a good post defender, but it’s just the weight thing. It was hard for Bruno (Fernando) last year to guard him. So we’ll have multiple guys guard [Wesson] throughout the game. We’re going to have to to keep a fresh body on him.”

Smith said he remembers Fernando’s matchup with Wesson very well from last season and he’s hoping to take what he learned from that physical battle and apply it to his defense on Tuesday night.

“I remember last year [Wesson] was a dominant post player and hard to guard in the post because of his size,” Smith said. “I heard he slimmed down and it’s enhancing his game. He’s a great player. Bruno was mainly guarding him last year, and now I have to take on the role of that. We just have to play by our scouting report and play by our principles and try to limit him as best as we can.”

Turgeon has admitted that the plan initially entering the season was to play Smith mostly at the four. But a change in frontcourt depth has thrust the 6-foot-10, 225-pound sophomore into playing more five for the Terps.

With Smith at the five, Maryland is able to go with a smaller lineup and run the floor better in transition basketball. This type of lineup and style of play helped spark numerous scoring runs for the Terps in their win over Indiana, and Smith believes they can remain effective playing that way moving forward.

“If we go small and they have two bigs, their other big has to guard a guard on our team so that just gives us an opportunity to push,” Smith said.

Turgeon has praised his versatile big for his selflessness and ability to play multiple roles for his team, but Smith isn’t concerned about the position he’s playing. He intends to make a difference no matter where he is on the floor.

“A position is a position in basketball,” Smith said. “It’s just a matter of the mentality you have playing it. I’m not the biggest big, but I’m always going to put up a fight for it, so playing the four or five doesn't really matter to me.”

Ohio State plays some of the toughest defense in the country — ranked No. 6 overall in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom, and first in the Big Ten in scoring defense. The Buckeyes don’t get a lot of steals, but they do turn opposing teams over at a high rate with smothering team defense. While Ohio State ranks 307th in the country in steal percentage, the Buckeyes are 24th nationally in non-steal turnover percentage.

And while Maryland’s offense hasn’t been clicking on all cylinders of late, the Terps know that if they take care of the ball like they did when they had just seven turnovers against Indiana, they’ll give themselves a good chance to come away with another league win.

“We’re changing the way we play a little bit, and it worked, and we’ve practiced it really hard since Christmas, since we got back,” Turgeon said. “We’ve been a lot better at home with turnovers, haven’t done quite as well on the road with them. But I think the way we played the other night hopefully will translate and continue. We played with a lot more poise and we looked a lot more under control in the game. And we’ve worked hard at it, so I was proud of our guys for making that step.”

Maryland and Ohio State are scheduled to tip-off in College Park at 7 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on the Maryland Sports Radio Network and televised on ESPN.