It’s been a winning formula for No. 3 Maryland (9-0), which is off to its best start in 21 years and is coming off of a 21-point win over Notre Dame in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Terps are set to open Big Ten play Dec. 7 as they host an Illinois (6-2) squad that’s reputation is pushing the pace, which has sophomore guard Aaron Wiggins and his teammates looking forward to the matchup.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — It hasn’t been the M.O. of Mark Turgeon-coached Maryland teams over the years, but this year’s Terps like to get out in transition and are having fun running the floor.

“We love running, as you can see,” Wiggins said. “I think the majority of our points come in transition. So with the way that we can run and the way that we can guard in transition, I think it will be a really fun game to watch and I think all the guys are really excited for it.”

Like most of his teammates, Wiggins’ athleticism and rangy defense help him excel in transition. And while Wiggins said head coach Mark Turgeon isn’t afraid to pull the reins back and slow down the pace if up-tempo play becomes sloppy, the Terps are motivated to play smart so that they can play the way they prefer.

“I think when we play faster it’s more fun, so everybody’s really excited,” Wiggins said. “And if we’re making the right plays, while playing fast and having fun, it makes it that much better. With the crowd behind us, it makes it so much more fun. So I think when we’re playing faster everybody’s more locked in.”

The Fighting Illini ran the Terps out of Madison Square Garden last January in a decisive 11-point win. Maryland committed 21 turnovers that night that resulted in 27 transition points, something Turgeon said his team learned from and that he knows it can’t repeat if the Terps want to stay undefeated and start their conference schedule strong on Saturday night.

“I think that game changed us last year because they scored 27 (points) in transition and no matter how much we talked about running back our guys weren’t going to run back,” Turgeon said. “This is arguably the fastest team we’re going to play all year. Michigan State runs, a lot of teams run, but these guys are really talented at the guard position. So we got better in transition because of that game last year as the year went on and it has carried over hopefully into this year. Now we’re not going to stop all transition [Saturday] but if we can be great in transition that would help us.”

Illinois returns the majority of its roster from last year’s 12-win team that found a way to beat the Maryland and Michigan State within a two-week span. But the Fighting Illini add one big piece this season, literally and figuratively, in 7-foot, 290-pound freshman Kofi Cockburn.

Cockburn is averaging 16.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game so far in his first college season. He’ll be guarded by a number of different Maryland bigs, but Turgeon knows each of them will have their hands full with the Kingston, Jamaica, native.

“They run good stuff for [Cockburn],” Turgeon said. “He’s just a load. He’s the best offensive rebounder in the country; they’re the top rebounding team in the country. They do a lot of things really well. We’ll do the best we can and see what happens. I don’t think my guys realize how big he is until the game starts. He looks great. He’s lost weight. He’s in good shape. So they’ve done a nice job with him.”

Illinois leads the country in offensive rebound percentage and doesn’t lack the size that some of Maryland’s opponents have so far this year. And while the Terps currently rank seventh in the country in opposing two-point field goal percentage, Turgeon knows his team will have to bring its A-game against the Fighting Illini.

“[Saturday] we’ll be challenged in twp-point field goal percentage because they’re so good at getting downhill and getting into the lane and their big guys can really finish and they really offensive rebound well. Tomorrow will be a different challenge for us.”

But it’s not just Illinois’ bigs like Cockburn and sophomore Giorgi Bezhanishvili (10.3 PPG, 5.8 RPG) that the Terps have to be aware of in their conference opener. The Illini are also led by sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu, who scored a game-high 20 points against Maryland at MSG last year and is averaging 15.8 points, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals so far this season.

“[Dosunmu] is a tough kid,” Wiggins said. “That’s what we worked on [Friday], being able to stop individual players in transition. And I know in transition he can really play. So we just have to make sure we’re locked into the game plan and know their strengths and weaknesses and pay attention to the scout.”

While Illinois plays a style of ball that can be hard for some teams to adapt to, it’s one that’s right up Maryland’s alley this season.

Riding high off of two consecutive 21-point wins, the Terps are a confident bunch heading into Saturday’s presumed track meet between Big Ten foes.

“We’re ready to attack offensively and ready to get stops defensively because we have that type of team,” Wiggins said. “We can get up and down the court easily. We have versatile players, versatile bigs. So it just makes the game a lot easier for us, and if we come ready to play, we can take care of business.”

The Terps have won four of their last five Big Ten openers and six of their last seven conference openers overall. Maryland is 9-6 in its all-time series against Illinois, including a 4-2 mark since joining the Big Ten. Senior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. has excelled against Illinois, averaging 19.0 points on 52 percent shooting, 4.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds in four career games.

Maryland and Illinois are scheduled to tip-off in College Park at 5 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on the Maryland Sports Radio Network and televised on ESPN2.