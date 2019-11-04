Cowan, who will be starting his 100th consecutive game for the Terps on Tuesday night, is Maryland’s only senior on scholarship and is prepared to lead his team into a season that is already filled with high expectations.

“It’s time to go now. Preseason is over with, so let’s go,” Cowan said.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — With No. 7 Maryland set to open its 2019-2020 season Nov. 5 by hosting Holy Cross, the excitement to see what this year’s Terps team is made of was summed up by senior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. on Monday.

Rather than feel any pressure from a top-10 preseason ranking, Cowan is just ready to start fulfilling expectations.

“We’re hungry,” Cowan said. “We know we’ve got a target on our back and I think we’re just excited.”

Maryland returns 80 percent of its scoring from last year’s NCAA Tournament-qualifying team and dons two Naismith Watch List members — Cowan and sophomore forward Jalen ‘Stix’ Smith.

The Terps will face a Holy Cross team that features a new head coach — Brett Nelson — and is starting two freshmen and a sophomore. The Crusaders finished 16-17 overall and 6-12 in the Patriot League last season and they are currently ranked No. 308 out of 353 Division I teams by KenPom.com.

It’s a slight step up in competition from Fayetteville State, which Maryland had an exhibition against Nov. 1, but head coach Mark Turgeon said that much like that matchup the Terps will be focused Tuesday night on improving themselves as they figure out their opponent on the fly.

“We’ve come a long way from our private scrimmage to our second scrimmage,” Turgeon said. “We weren’t very good offensively the other night. We missed 14 free throws. We weren’t very good in the half-court. We we’re pretty good in transition. Hopefully, we’ll be a little bit better [Tuesday] night at that. And I thought defensively we were great. That’s what these games are for. Every game you try to get a little bit better and hopefully we will tomorrow night. We don’t have any film on Holy Cross whatsoever. They’ve got a new coach so we’re kind of going into this a little bit blind [Tuesday] night. So then it just comes down to your defensive principals and playing hard and kind of adapting.”

The first aspect of the game that the Terps will likely have to adapt to on Tuesday night is a starting five that isn’t what it was projected to be a few days ago. Without singling out a particular player, Turgeon simply said that one of his projected starter’s practice habits on Monday weren’t up to par, which will probably earn him a bench role for game one.

“I had [a starting five] when the day started, and the guy — I won’t say his name — just kind of took the day off, so he’s probably not going to start tomorrow,” Turgeon said.

But being able to say ‘next man up’ and use the bench as a coaching tool is something Turgeon is viewing as a positive byproduct of his talent-rich roster.

“The good thing for me is that I have a lot of really good players,” Turgeon said. “If guys don’t want to practice hard, I can put somebody else in there.”

Terps fans will likely get a good look at most of Maryland’s roster Tuesday night. But in terms of what they can expect, Turgeon gave a quick self-scout report of what he has seen from his team in the preseason.

“We’re not very good in our halfcourt offense, but we’re pretty good defensively and I think that can carry us right now,” Turgeon said. “We really run. We run hard. I don’t necessarily think we’re speeding it up on defense, but I think offensively we’re playing much quicker. We are trying to play faster offensively. We’re running better than we’ve ever run. And it has helped our transition defense.”

As far as the Crusaders go, Holy Cross is led by junior guard Austin Butler, who averaged 12.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game a year ago while shooting 40.0 percent from three. Other notable returning players for Holy Cross include junior forwards Matt Faw (6.7 points, 3.1 rebounds per game) and Connor Niego (5.0 points per game).

Maryland and Holy Cross are scheduled to tip-off from Xfinity Center in College Park at 7:30 p.m. EST. The game can be streamed on BTN+ and will be broadcast on the Maryland Sports Radio Network.