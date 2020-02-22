Mark Turgeon’s team defeated the Buckeyes by 12 in College Park Jan. 7, but that victory was followed up by consecutive losses for the Terps, their last two before their current streak. And while a double-digit win over Ohio State was nice at the time, Turgeon believes his team is in an even better place for the rematch.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Looking for its 10th straight win, No. 7 Maryland (22-4, 12-3 Big Ten) aims to complete a season sweep of No. 25 Ohio State (17-9, 7-8) Feb. 23 when the Terps take on the Buckeyes in Columbus.

“We’ve really kind of settled into the way we’re playing now and I think guys know where guys are supposed to be. They know what’s a good play and what’s not a good play,” Turgeon said. “So they have a really good understanding of the way they’re supposed to play. And I just think we’ve been more consistent with our approach toward offense the last six weeks.”

And while Maryland’s offense has looked good as of late, defense has been the Terps’ calling card all season long. In the first meeting with the Buckeyes, the Terps held Ohio State to just 55 points on 31 percent shooting, including 5-for-27 from beyond the arc.

Terps’ junior guard Darryl Morsell, perhaps Maryland’s best defender, knows his team needs to defend like that once again if it’s going to pull off a road win in Columbus.

“We guarded (in the first meeting); that’s the biggest thing,” Morsell said. “I feel like defense travels. Sometimes you might not make shots on the road, sometimes you might not get the calls you want, but as long as you play defense and just bring energy and play hard, you can have that wherever you go. So that’s kind of our focus to continue to build on what we had defensively. We played well defensively that game. I’m sure they’ll have a gameplan to attack our defense, but we just have to be locked in and just guard. Coach Turgeon is going to have a gameplan on how to guard them. We’re familiar with them. I still remember our game against them. It wasn’t that long ago. I still remember that game against them. So we’ll be prepared.”

As the fifth-ranked team in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom, Maryland has guarded well all season long. But after losing their first four road games of the season, the Terps have turned the corner when it comes to playing away from College Park, winning their last four road games since.

Morsell believes taking their defense to another level — a personal level — is the biggest factor for the Terps’ turnaround on the road.

“I feel like we’re just kind of taking matchups personally,” Morsell said. “We’re challenging each other, basically. We leave Jalen on the box by himself one-on-one, defensively we switch screens and teams try to iso they feel like they have a mismatch and we’re just taking the one-on-one stuff kind of personally. I feel like when you have that edge and you’re like, ‘Nah, he’s not gonna score on me,’ and you feel confident about yourself it kind of motivates you to guard better and when you guard better it helps the entire team.”

Like Maryland on the road, Ohio State has seemingly flipped the script on its season, which has been like a roller coaster ride for the Buckeyes.

After starting the season red-hot and climbing all the way to No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, the Buckeyes hit a midseason skid, losing seven out of 10 games between Dec. 15 and Jan. 23. Ohio State finally regained its footing recently, winning five of its last seven, and finds itself back in the Top 25 for the first time since dropping out of the poll about a month ago.

Playing for the last six games without one of its leading scorers, freshman guard DJ Carton, who stepped away from the team three weeks ago to address his mental health and had 14 points in the first meeting with the Terps, the Buckeyes are beginning to gel again and have received a heavy lift from junior forward Kaleb Wesson and a supporting cast that includes sophomore guards Duane Washington and Luther Muhammad, junior guard CJ Walker, junior forward Kyle Young, and senior wing Andre Wesson — all of whom average at least 23 minutes per game.

Carton did just recently rejoin the Buckeyes for their road trip to Iowa. He did not play in that game and word of when he’ll be back on the floor has not been given yet. But Turgeon said the Terps will prepare as if he could play on Sunday.

“They’re still a really good team (even without Carton),” Turgeon said. “They’re a great defensive team. They play well at home. They shoot the ball better at home. It seems like forever ago since we played them. But it’s a big game for both of us, obviously, and CBS Sports, national TV. So no matter who they put out on the floor they put really good players out there so we have to be prepared. But I think we’re kind of preparing that [Carton] might play in the game, but we’ll see.

“They’re hard to guard. I mean, they have the big fella (Wesson) in the middle, makes it hard because they can play inside-out and that’s what you want as a coach. If you have an inside game and an outside game, you’re pretty hard to guard. But we’ll lock in. We’ll have a scouting report and hopefully play well. But they shoot it well. They make tough shots at home. But we just have to keep grinding, keep guarding. We have to be good offensively, too — take care of the ball and don’t let them get out on the break and that kind of stuff. But we’ve been good defensively and hopefully we’ll be good Sunday at 4 o’clock.”

And while the Buckeyes have plenty of players who can step up at any given moment, Turgeon knows stopping Ohio State begins with slowing down its all-conference big man.

“[Wesson] is a good player,” Turgeon said. “You have to guard him with multiple guys and then rotate quickly. That’s the whole thing. It’s easier to guard people in your own building than it is on the road sometimes, so we’ll see. He’s a heck of a player. He’s really done a great job with his body. He can shoot it. He can stretch you. He can score. He can pass. So he’s a tough matchup.”

Wesson is Ohio State’s leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 14.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. He also averages more than a block per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field, 72.3 percent from the free throw line, and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-9, 270-pounder had a team-high 15 points, nine rebounds, and three assists in the Buckeyes’ first meeting with Maryland this season.

Wesson will match up for most of the game with Terps’ sophomore forward Jalen “Stix” Smith, who is coming off of a 22-point, 19-rebound performance against Northwestern and will be looking to extend his double-double streak to 10 games on Sunday afternoon.

Maryland will look to win its fifth straight conference road game when the Terps travel to Columbus for this matchup between Big Ten foes. Sophomore guard Eric Ayala said he and his teammates knew they had to start winning road games to be taken seriously by local and national college hoops pundits. And now that they have begun to do so, the Terps have no intentions on stopping that trend.

“We knew what we needed to do to be the team we wanted to be,” Ayala said. “Winning road games was something that was key for us and something we were going to have to do to keep moving forward. At this point, it’s just keeping the train rolling, keeping it going.”

Tip-off between Maryland and Ohio State is scheduled for 4 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on the Maryland Sports Radio Network and televised on CBS.