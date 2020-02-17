But after escaping their last home game — also against a Big Ten bottom-dweller in Nebraska — with just a two-point win that needed last-second heroics to seal the deal, the Terps are entering their second meeting of the season with the Wildcats focused and ready for Northwestern’s best effort Tuesday night.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — No. 7 Maryland (21-4, 11-3 Big Ten) is riding an eight-game winning streak back to College Park to host Northwestern (6-18, 1-13) Feb. 18 in what will be a matchup between the Big Ten’s first and last place teams.

“Just knowing that every game is going to be a challenge, you have to come out there and compete,” Terps’ sophomore wing Aaron Wiggins said at practice Monday. “Every team you go up against is going to compete. Regardless of rankings, regardless of talent, you have to come to play every single game. Nebraska came out and played their hardest and played really well against us and we just have to know that we have to be focused and bought into the game plan so that we don’t get in dogfights like that and come out with the outcome that we want.”

The Wildcats also have the Terps’ attention because of the first meeting this season between these two teams. Maryland trailed by 14 points at halftime in Evanston, Illinois, Jan. 21 before rallying in the second half to beat Northwestern on its home floor by 11.

That victory was just the second in Maryland’s current eight-game win streak, but over the Terps’ impressive stretch of games, head coach Mark Turgeon’s message to his team has been consistent — stay even-keeled and continue to improve.

“Eight games ago they were talking about how bad we were and now everybody’s telling you how good you are,” Turgeon said. “Both of them are poison. I said don’t listen to them, don’t get too high, don’t get too low, and just come to work on Monday and try to get better, enjoy your day off. It’s going to get harder and harder if we keep winning, but we have a really focused group. We’ve got guys who all they care about is winning and they try to do the right thing. And our guys are really together.”

Turgeon credits some early-season adversity such as a 3-3 start in Big Ten play for the current way the Terps are playing, which has helped lead to a first-place standing in the league and top-10 ranking nationally.

“It kind of really bonds you close together when that’s going on,” Turgeon said. “So we’re really tight because of it. So hopefully everyone will just keep listening to my message and our message, which is important as we move forward.”

Turgeon also pointed out how Maryland’s senior leader, Anthony Cowan Jr., is a big reason why the Terps haven’t lost since Jan. 14 at Wisconsin. Cowan was named Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday after averaging 18.5 points, 6.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.5 rebounds in wins over Nebraska and Michigan State. He scored a game-high 24 points Saturday night against the Spartans, including the game’s last 11.

“Talk about a guy who doesn’t get too high or doesn’t get too low,” Turgeon said of Cowan. “Sometimes you wonder if he has a heartbeat, he’s just so calm out there and calm all the time. I think Anthony has the most to do with it of anybody and he just wants to win and do whatever it takes to win. The other night it was to make shots late and guard [Winston] for about 32 minutes. So I think you have to give Anthony a lot of credit. His leadership has been really good. He has seen it. He’s been through all of it.”

Northwestern’s loss to Maryland in January was the third of what has become eight defeats in a row for the Wildcats.

In the first meeting, Northwestern used hot shooting, sound defense, and strong rebounding to take a 40-26 lead into halftime. But Maryland flipped the script in the second half and outscored the Wildcats 51-26 in the second half. Terps’ sophomore forward Jalen “Stix” Smith, who has eight straight double-doubles and 16 on the season, finished with a game-high 25 points and 11 rebounds in that game.

Wiggins had perhaps his best game of the season in Evanston. He netted a career-high 17 points to add to five rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block.

Cowan had an off shooting night, going 2-for-10 from the field, but took on more of a facilitator role, dishing out six assists to just one turnover. He scored most of his 12 points from the free throw line, hitting 7-of-8 shots from the charity stripe.

Cowan was also charged with guarding Northwestern’s senior point guard, Pat Spencer, most of the game. Spencer seemingly won the matchup with a team-high 17 points and nine rebounds, but Cowan did help force him into five turnovers. Cowan is hoping to take what he learned from his first matchup with the 6-foot-3 Spencer and apply it on Tuesday night.

“[Spencer] is kind of on the bigger side of the guards,” Cowan said. “He really likes to post up. He’s very talented at both ends of the floor. So I think we all just have to be aware.”

Wildcats’ sophomore forward Miller Kopp scored 16 against Maryland in January and has been consistent ever since, scoring in double figures in five of Northwestern’s last six games. He is currently the Wildcats’ leading scorer with 13.2 points per game. The only other two Wildcats to average double digits are Spencer (10.7 PPG) and freshman guard Boo Buie (10.4 PPG).

The double-digit win at Northwestern was Maryland’s first true road victory of the season. The Terps have not lost a road game since. Maryland is also undefeated at home (14-0) this season, but Turgeon knows the Wildcats are a scrappy bunch on the road and he’s imploring his team to learn from the close call against Nebraska.

“I know their record but they’ve been pretty good on the road,” Turgeon said. “They lost to Illinois by four. They had Rutgers beat and lost in overtime. They were down seven with five [minutes] to go on Saturday (against Penn State). So it is what it is.

“We just let that [Nebraska] game sneak up on us the other day. We didn’t finish it the right way twice. Hopefully we’ll learn from that and finish the game a little bit better. We’ve got to be ready to play. They’re going to battle. They’ve been a better road team at times than they have been at home. And it was a two-point game, I think, at their place going into the last media timeout. So hopefully we’ve learned, hopefully we get better and handle it, and hopefully the building is going wild [Tuesday] night, hopefully it’s sold out. It would be our first sell out and that would be really cool.”

Maryland and Northwestern are scheduled to tip off at Xfinity Center Tuesday night at 8 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on the Maryland Sports Radio Network and televised on the Big Ten Network.