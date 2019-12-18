As the Terps sure-up the over-dribbling, poor shooting, and soft low-post defense that led to them leaving State College with a loss, they’re also juggling end-of-semester finals and the holiday season. But Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said that, despite a full plate, his team has had solid practices of late and is focused on getting back in the win column.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — With nine days to recoup and prepare since its seven-point loss at Penn State Dec. 10, No. 7 Maryland (10-1, 1-1 Big Ten) heads to Newark, New Jersey, Dec. 19 for a second consecutive road test, this time with out-of-conference opponent Seton Hall (6-4).

“It’s been a good week,” Turgeon said. “Now, understand, finals wipe your guys out a little bit and we still have some guys who have finals [Tuesday night], but the energy has been good, the focus has been good. I’d like to think we’ve gotten better. So we’ll see. We should be fresh physically, we should be fresh mentally going into this game.”

Maryland’s loss to Penn State was its first of the season but could turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the Terps, who are looking at their defeat as a learning experience and their next opponent as an opportunity to right the ship.

“It opened our eyes,” Terps’ sophomore wing Aaron Wiggins said of his team’s loss to the Nittany Lions. “The one thing I think we learned from that game is attention to detail. We have to do a better job of paying attention to the little things such as offensive cuts, defensively knowing where shooters are, knowing how we’re guarding certain plays like pick-and-roll and stuff. So little things make big differences and I think our team is really locked in on that coming off this loss.

“Coming off that loss, it can be an eye-opening thing for us. It’s one thing that either breaks a team down or makes a team better. So for us, I think everybody has the mindset that it could be good for us and we can get a lot better.”

Terps’ sophomore guard Eric Ayala echoed Wiggins’ sentiment and added that, while Maryland has learned from its recent loss as opposed to harp on it, he and his teammates are “very focused toward Seton Hall” and are ready to avenge the 78-74 loss that the Pirates handed them in College Park last year.

“They got us last year, here, so I think it would be big for us to go there on the road — I think a road victory just period, winning on the road would be good for our program,” Ayala said. “They’re a very talented team. We’re respecting them and just going out there and competing.”

While Seton Hall has plenty of talent and began the season ranked No. 12 in the country, the Pirates have lost their two leading scorers due to injury in their last two outings.

Pirates’ senior point guard, leading scorer (21.2 PPG), and National Player of the Year candidate, Myles Powell, suffered a concussion in Seton Hall’s most recent game — a 20-point loss at Rutgers — and isn’t expected to play against the Terps. Junior big man Sandro Mamukelashvili was averaging 10.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game for the Pirates, but he will now miss up to two months as he recovers from a fractured right wrist suffered Dec. 8 at Iowa State.

“Sandro is a terrific player, but they’ve had a couple of weeks now to practice without him,” Turgeon said. “They still have a lot of really good players, but Sandro was big for them. We’re expecting Myles (Powell) to play until they say different. So we’ll see, but we’re preparing like he’s playing.”

Turgeon and the Terps are playing it safe, but all reports are that Powell is an extreme longshot to play against Maryland. That leaves Seton Hall with some talented guards like Quincy McKnight, Jared Rhoden, and Myles Cale, but no one averaging double figures in scoring entering Thursday night’s game with the Terps.

But regardless of who suits up for the Pirates, the Terps know they’ll be tested by a well-coached team led by Kevin Willard that will be motivated by its home crowd, especially coming off back-to-back losses.

“They’re a really good team,” Wiggins said. “Regardless of the players they have playing in the game, they’re a really good team. It’s an away game so we’re not going to have the crowd behind us. Knowing we’re going into an environment where we won’t have the same energy, won’t have the same support behind us, we have to bring our own energy. So that excites us and we’re ready to go.”

Turgeon said one of the biggest benefits of his team having a nine-day layoff in between games was getting to meet with each player individually to discuss the game plan and expectations. Turgeon also believes having time to reflect on their first-ever road game will help the four freshmen he uses in his rotation be more prepared to step into a hostile environment in Newark.

“We’ve had a good week at practice, young guys have gotten better, still inconsistent at times, but that was their first road game,” Turgeon said. “Thursday will be their second road game, so hopefully they’ll respond a little better in their second road game. But we all have to. Seton Hall is a pretty big-time game, so we all should be excited and focused for the game.”

Maryland and Seton Hall are scheduled to tip-off at the Prudential Center at 7 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on the Maryland Sports Radio Network and televised on FS1.