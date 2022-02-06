 Maryland's overall record is now below .500 following the Terps' 82-67 loss at Ohio State.
Ohio State beats Maryland 82-67 as Terps fall below .500

Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — E.J. Liddell had 24 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 16 Ohio State beat Maryland 82-67 on Sunday.

Ohio State (14-5, 7-3 Big Ten) led by as much as 22 points in the second half of its fourth victory in five games. It shot 51% from the field, including an 11-for-26 performance from 3-point range.

Justin Ahrens and Zed Key scored 14 points apiece for the Buckeyes.

Donta Scott (No. 14) scored a team-high 25. points in the Terps' loss at Ohio State. (USA TODAY Sports)

Donta Scott scored 25 points for Maryland (11-12, 3-9), which dropped its third straight game. Fatts Russell had 12 points, and Qudus Wahab finished with 10.

Scott went 5 for 8 from 3-point range. The rest of the Terrapins went 5 for 21 from deep.

Ohio State led 42-29 at the break. Maryland shot 32% from the field in the first half.

The Terrapins got just six points from their reserves for the game, compared to 21 for the Buckeyes.

Big Picture

Maryland: Unable to overcome their slow start, the Terrapins lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes played their first Big Ten home game in three weeks. They moved to a perfect 10-0 on their home court.

Up Next

The Terps will return home for a Thursday evening matchup against Iowa.The game is set to tip-off at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

