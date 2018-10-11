COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Sometimes the changes in life we initially resist become the ones that benefit us the most. This is a lesson Maryland junior cornerback Tino Ellis has learned firsthand.

Ellis graduated from DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.) as a consensus four-star recruit, Under Armour All-American, and a three-time WCAC champion. He was ranked by Rivals as the sixth-best player in the state of Maryland and most of his success came at wide receiver while also playing some safety for the Stags.

But in his first training camp in College Park, Ellis was asked to convert to cornerback--a position the Terps desperately needed depth at but one he had never played before. Maryland’s coaches saw within Ellis the athleticism and size not only to play wide receiver, but also cover them too.

Even though his coaches had little doubt he could make the transition from offense to defense, Ellis admits he wasn’t so sure at first. However, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Reisterstown, Md., native had a great role model in College Park to learn from and he quickly began to embrace the change.

“It was true, at first, I really didn’t want to play corner,” Ellis said. “I never played the position before in high school. I just played a little bit of safety. I didn’t really work at [cornerback]. But it kind of changed my mind when I started to learn the position and breakdown film and watch it and watch other guys work such as Will Likely, who was here and mentored me. So that made me want to play the position even more.”

Ellis has truly been a student of the game in his time at Maryland. He has spent time studying the likes of Patrick Peterson, Richard Sherman, and Marcus Peters as they emerge as some of the most prolific cornerbacks in the NFL, but his time learning from Likely, who also had a stint as a pro and is one of the Terps’ all-time great defensive backs, was an invaluable source of knowledge when it came to transitioning positions.

“When [Likely] got injured, he kind of stepped back and just mentored me and helped me and showed me how to look at film and watch film and look at the breaks of the receivers,” Ellis said.

Now a junior, Ellis has appeared in 29 games at cornerback for the Terps and is entrenched as a starter on the outside for Maryland’s secondary. He ranked third on the team last season with five pass breakups and he already has seven this year, which is leading the Terps defense.

Ellis is not only becoming one of Maryland’s best defensive players, he’s been one of the most consistent cornerbacks in the Big Ten this season. He attributes his success to his constantly growing comfort level his position.

“Year three, I have more knowledge of the playbook, so I know where I need to be in certain run fits and certain plays compared to my freshman year when I was out there just trying to learn the technique and the game,” Ellis said. “It’s all about just having poise, knowing how the ball’s coming in and how the receiver is going to catch it. Just look at the receiver and try not to be too aggressive on the play.”

Ellis said learning a defensive playbook was the hardest part of his transition to cornerback, but he believes having played wide receiver before actually worked to his benefit.

“[Previously playing wide receiver] definitely has given me some insight,” Ellis said. “I can tell by the stem or the release of the receiver what route he’s running.”

Not only is Ellis excelling at cornerback for the Terps, he’s enjoying being one of Maryland’s most reliable and impactful defensive players.

“Just making plays, making a spark for the defense, that’s what I like about it,” Ellis said. “A pass breakup or a big tackle or a big hit, that’s what I like about playing corner.”