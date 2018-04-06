COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- After posting a stat line of 80 receptions, 1,033 yards, and 8 touchdowns--with four different quarterbacks--while leading the Big Ten in receiving last year, it would be foolish to say Maryland wide receiver DJ Moore is flying under the radar entering the 2018 NFL Draft. But it’s seemingly his pre-draft process that has his stock rising more than his stellar junior season.

Moore has been climbing up draft boards for months and the Philadelphia native now has a chance to potentially be the first wideout taken April 27 in Dallas thanks to an impressive combine performance in February that showed NFL scouts his speed (4.42 40-yard dash), athleticism (39.5-inch vertical jump), route running, reliable hands, intellect, and demeanor.

The 6-foot, 210-pound Moore is clearly pro-ready and could follow former Terps wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Torrey Smith as pass catchers to recently come out of College Park and make waves in the NFL. But why did it take crushing the combine to really get Moore the pre-draft hype he deserves?

Perhaps the answer to that question is irrelevant since what’s important is that NFL scouts eventually arrived at the conclusion that most now have about Moore likely being one of the first wide receivers off the board. But those who were a little late to the party most likely didn’t come from College Park and certainly didn’t have to compete with Moore like his teammates.

“DJ Moore is an outstanding football player,” said Terps cornerback JC Jackson, who has also declared for the NFL Draft after his junior season at Maryland. “Whatever team picks him up, they have a good pick.”

Jackson would know since he lined up against Moore in practice during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He even credits Moore for improving his game immensely and helping him get ready to become a pro.

“He made me who I am today,” Jackson said. “We made each other better. Everyday in practice me and DJ were going at it. I’d call him out. He’d call me out. And we’d compete.”

Before Jackson transferred to Maryland prior to the 2016 season, it was former All-Big Ten selection and Terps standout cornerback Will Likely who would cover Moore in practice. Likely spent some time on the New England Patriots practice squad last season before being waived in September, but at that time he was still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in his senior year at Maryland and he is currently working toward making his way back into the NFL with a fully healthy knee.

Likely worked out at Maryland’s Pro Day with Moore, Jackson, and several other Terps NFL hopefuls. When asked about his thoughts on Moore after his workout, Likely said he sees in him what he has noticed about Moore from his first days on campus in College Park.

“He’s always been hungry and he’s always been the same person that he is now,” Likely said. “You can see it when a person comes in because I was the same way. A guy like that, we kind of speak the same language, so we know what each other is about.”

NFL teams are now also learning what Moore is about and most seem to be liking what they see.

“They just tell me I’m a great player and my ceiling is so high,” Moore said at his Pro Day. “On the inside it feels great, but on the outside you still have to be humble and continue to work hard on and off the field just to get better at your craft.”