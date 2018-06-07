Williamsport (Pa.) 2019 three-star running back Treyson Potts was one of several Maryland recruiting targets set to visit College Park June 1, but after the Terps had to cancel their recruiting activities that weekend because of an unforeseen emergency, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound Pennsylvania product is hoping to camp with them soon and show them that he is worthy of an offer.

Potts visited Maryland back in April and has been keeping in regular contact with his area recruiter and Terps tight ends coach Dave Bucar as well as running backs coach Jafar Williams for quite some time. Although Potts is unsure of exactly when he’ll be back in College Park, he is looking forward to camping there this summer and working out for the coaches of one of his top schools, while showing them that he’s an even better player after recovering from an ACL tear that cost him his junior season at Williamsport.