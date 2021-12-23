Pair of former Terps named to Pro Bowl roster

Former Terps Stefon Diggs and J.C. Jackson were named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster, the NFL announced Dec. 22.

For Diggs, it was his second time being named to the Pro Bowl roster, after being selected to the AFC roster last season. The seven-year pro currently has 82 receptions for 1,007 yards and 8 receiving touchdowns this season, which currently rank him 12th in the league in receptions, tied for 12th in receiving yards and tied for 8th in receiving touchdowns. This year marks the fourth consecutive season that Diggs has had over 1,000 yards receiving.

The former Maryland and Good Counsel star was named First-Team All-Pro a season ago, after leading the league in catches (127) and receiving yards (1,535) while helping the Buffalo Bills to the AFC Championship game.

For J.C. Jackson, this year's Pro Bowl selection is the first of his four-year NFL career. He currently has 47 tackles (36 solo), 20 passes defended, 7 interceptions and a forced fumble. His 20 passes defended currently rank No. 1 in the league, while his 7 interceptions rank second in the league behind the Cowboys' Trevon Diggs, the younger brother of Stefon.

Jackson's 24 interceptions since joining the league with the Patriots in 2018 are the most of any player in the NFL

The 2022 Pro Bowl is scheduled to be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 6 and will mark the return of the all-star game after a one-year hiatus due to COVID.