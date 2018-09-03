Junior defensive back Antoine Brooks and true freshman wide receiver Jeshaun Jones both earned weekly Big Ten honors for their performances in the Terps' 34-29 upset win over No. 23 Texas on Saturday, the league announced Monday morning.

Brooks led the Terps defense with 11 total tackles (including 1 TFL) and came up with arguably the biggest defensive play of the game, intercepting Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger on the Longhorns' final drive with just over a minute remaining and the Terps clinging to a five-point lead.

This is Brooks' first Defensive Player of the Week honor and he is the first Terp to earn the weekly honor since Cole Ferrand won ACC Defensive Player of the Week honors back on Sept. 29, 2014.

Freshman wide receiver Jeshaun Jones did something no one has done in their college debut in at least the past 20 years, which is throw, catch and run for a TD all in the same game. The last freshman to score three touchdowns in three different ways was Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota, who accomplished the feat in a 43-21 Oregon win over Arizona State in October of 2012 during the middle of his redshirt freshman season.

Jones is the first Maryland rookie to win Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors since junior running back Lorenzo Harrison won the honors on Oct. 10, 2016.

The Terps will travel to Bowling Green this week where they will face the Falcons Saturday at 6:00 p.m. ET.





