TerrapinSportsReport

Howes has been named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week, while Still earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Sophomore kicker Jack Howes and senior defensive back Tarheeb Still were recognized by the Big Ten Conference on Monday after their standout performances in Maryland’s 13-10 win at Nebraska on Saturday.

Howes drilled a pair of field goals in the fourth quarter against the Cornhuskers, including the game-winner from 24-yards out as time expired. It marked Maryland's first walk-off win since beating Illinois on Sept. 17, 2021. Howes also connected on a 35-yard field goal to tie the game with 12:42 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Still led a Terps defense that allowed just 10 points and forced five Nebraska turnovers. The senior had a team-high seven tackles and two interceptions in the win. With the game tied and less than 4 minutes remaining, Still intercepted a Nebraska pass in the endzone on third-and-goal and returned it 19 yards to set up Maryland's game-winning drive.

Still is now tied for the Big Ten lead and ranks tied for second in the nation with five interceptions this season. The senior is one of only three players in the FBS to have two or more interceptions in multiple games in 2023.

The last Maryland player to be named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week was Chad Ryland on Nov. 29, 2022. Tre Watson was the last Terp to garner Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors, claiming the award on Sept. 24, 2018.

Maryland (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten) is set to host No. 2 Michigan (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) on Saturday at SECU Stadium. The game will kickoff at Noon and air on FOX and the Maryland Sports Radio Network.