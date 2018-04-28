When the Carolina Panthers selected Maryland wide receiver DJ Moore with the 24th overall pick April 26, they weren’t done mining College Park for talent. Two days later, the Panthers pulled a surprise move and drafted Terps linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. with the 24th pick in the fifth round.
Carter was not invited to the NFL Combine or projected to be drafted mostly because he’s an undersized linebacker by pro measures (6-foot, 228 pounds). But Carolina is getting a three-year starter at Maryland who was a team captain two of those seasons and led the Terps in tackles all three of those years.
Carter is only the fifth Maryland player ever since 1969 to lead the Terps in tackles for three consecutive seasons, joining Alex Wujciak (2008-10), D’Qwell Jackson (2003-05), E.J. Henderson (2000-02) and Ratcliff Thomas (1993-95).
As a senior, Carter started all 12 games for the Terps and had 90 tackles to go along with 3.5 sacks. He tied for the Big Ten lead with four forced fumbles and was named Maryland’s Defensive Player of the Year.
One of Carter’s most memorable performances as a Terp came in Week 1 on the 2017 season when Maryland defeated Texas in Austin. The senior totaled seven tackles in the outing, including two sacks, the first of which was a jarring hit that set the tone for Maryland’s defense for that game.
The Rockville, Md., native is a three-time honorable mention All-Big Ten selection and was named to the 2017 Bednarik Award Watch List, as well as the Butkus Award Watch List twice (2016, 2017).
Carter was a three-star recruit coming out of high school at Friendship Collegiate Academy, where he was coached by current Maryland defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim.
A proven playmaker throughout his career in College Park, Carter will enter the NFL with a chip on his shoulder because of some underwhelming pre-draft evaluations. The Panthers decided to ignore the criticism of some scouts and take a chance on a player that has proven to be a leader and hard worker on and off the field.
Moore and Carter will now team up again at the next level as Carolina was clearly fond of some of the Terps’ top draft-eligible talent.