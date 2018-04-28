When the Carolina Panthers selected Maryland wide receiver DJ Moore with the 24th overall pick April 26, they weren’t done mining College Park for talent. Two days later, the Panthers pulled a surprise move and drafted Terps linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. with the 24th pick in the fifth round.

Carter was not invited to the NFL Combine or projected to be drafted mostly because he’s an undersized linebacker by pro measures (6-foot, 228 pounds). But Carolina is getting a three-year starter at Maryland who was a team captain two of those seasons and led the Terps in tackles all three of those years.

Carter is only the fifth Maryland player ever since 1969 to lead the Terps in tackles for three consecutive seasons, joining Alex Wujciak (2008-10), D’Qwell Jackson (2003-05), E.J. Henderson (2000-02) and Ratcliff Thomas (1993-95).

As a senior, Carter started all 12 games for the Terps and had 90 tackles to go along with 3.5 sacks. He tied for the Big Ten lead with four forced fumbles and was named Maryland’s Defensive Player of the Year.