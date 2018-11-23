COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- It has been a long football season for Maryland (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten), to say the least, but the Terps’ regular season finale Nov. 24 at No. 15 Penn State (8-3, 5-3) will determine whether or not it goes longer.

Behind interim head coach Matt Canada and a roster of players who are still grieving the tragic death of their teammate Jordan McNair that occurred over the summer, Maryland has one final chance to earn a sixth win and a bowl bid, extending its season by one more game.

But if the Terps are going to do so, they’ll have to overcome the odds of being double-digit underdogs against a ranked opponent once again and show great resiliency after losing their last two games by a combined three points, including an overtime heartbreaker at home against top-10 ranked Ohio State last week.

“Looking forward to an exciting game against Penn State - a very good opponent,” Canada said. “It’ll be an exciting challenge for our football team and our guys are looking forward to going to work today and getting back at it...I can feel an edge that they’re excited to play Penn State. I think there’s a difference in that edge.”

Canada added that his team understands where it’s at entering Saturday’s game in Happy Valley. And while nothing can take away from the courageousness Maryland’s players have already shown this season, Canada knows what a win against the Nittany Lions would mean to the Terps’ program after the turbulent season it has had.

“They know where they’re at,” Canada said. “We’ve lost the last two games by a total of three points. Our players know what six wins means. They’ve certainly laid it out there the last two weeks, had two very emotional tough losses. They know where they’re at. They know how important this game is. It’s senior day for Penn State. It’s their last home game, it’s a very important game for them too. It’s always the same deal. Every game is the most important game of the season and it’s no different this week.

“I’m proud regardless, but we need to win. These kids have worked very hard and we need to win the next game. We need to win, but I’m certainly proud of everything our players have done, from how they’ve stuck together, how they’ve grieved together, how they’ve leaned on each other. As a staff, we’re very proud of that. But we need to get over the hump and win. We’ve had too many close games. We need to win.

Coming away with a road win against Penn State Saturday will start with negating the effectiveness of Nittany Lions senior quarterback Trace McSorley, who has a school record 30 wins as the signal caller in Happy Valley.

“Great respect for [McSorley], he’s a tremendous football player,” Canada said. “When you talk about the quarterback position, he is a winner. He finds a way to win. I think he’s done a tremendous job his entire career. Obviously I’ve been out of the [Big Ten], but watching him from afar and I was at Pitt a few years ago. Great respect for him as a player, as a leader, as a winner. I think they’re doing a great job utilizing his talents - they are running him quite a bit. He continues to find a way to get the first down that he needs, finds a way to get the touchdown that he needs, and finds a way to win the game when they need it. I think he’s a tremendous football player.”

Although Penn State also has some other dangerous skill players such as running back Miles Sanders, who has run for 1.095 yards and nine touchdowns this season and wide receiver KJ Hamler, who has 623 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns, it’s all about the play of McSorley, who has thrown for 2,054 passing yards and 15 passing touchdowns this year, while adding 659 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns to his totals.

“Offensively, it starts with [McSorley],” Canada said. “I think they’ve got a lot of good players around him that make good plays, and they run the football very well. They’ve got very good talent on the edge who can go up and make plays. The weather sounds like it could be challenging on Saturday, so that may have something to do with everything. And again, offensively it starts with the quarterback, but they’ve got plenty of pieces to spread the ball around to.”

As Canada alluded to, Saturday’s weather in Happy Valley could be less and ideal with some high winds and precipitation, which will make slowing down McSorley and his scrambling ability that much more crucial. But it also means that Maryland will have to find a way to slow up Penn State’s defensive front, which leads the Big Ten with 38 sacks and could thrive in a game with sloppy conditions.

“Defensively, I think their front is really, really stout,” Canada said. “They create a lot of havoc, a lot of negative plays. We have to find a way to not let that happen, which will be a tremendous challenge and try to stay on schedule, which is always what everybody does on offense. You want to stay on schedule and every defense wants to get you behind the chains. It’s a very typical football game and I think they’re a very good football team in all facets. Obviously well coached. But I think their front on defense is playing at a very high level.”

If the Terps win on Saturday, Canada will get one more game as their head coach and have a chance to get Maryland its first bowl victory since 2010. If they lose, it could be Canada’s last time as head coach in College Park.

Either way, Canada has never complained about the situation he was thrust into this season and he has held the Terps together for the most part. He’ll get at least one more chance to lead Maryland this season and he considers himself lucky to have that opportunity.

“I’ve got the greatest job,” Canada said. “I’ve said that every year I’ve been a coach. I get to coach football. I come over here and do this for a minute, then I’ll go back over and I’ll watch film. Guys will come in and I’ll talk to them about football or about life, how their family is. That’s what I get to do. I have fun all the time.

“There’s certainly been challenges, first and foremost the loss we had and dealing with that. That’s horrible. That’s indescribable. That’s something that none of us are ever going to get over. But I’ve had fun being a coach. The situation, the role and all that really has just been… you just kind of do your job where you are at the time. That’s what I’ve done, that’s what we’ve all done. We’ve all just stepped up, done our job, focused on our players. Obviously Saturday, my only focus will be finding a way to win the game, doing the best we can to win the game.”

Penn State and Maryland will kickoff in Happy Valley at 3:30 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on ABC.