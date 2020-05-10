The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Dippre picked the Terps out of a top seven that also included Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Rutgers, Kentucky and Boston College. Maryland coaches have been building a strong bond with Dippre throughout the spring and it paid off with a pre-summer pledge from the Pennsylvania native.

Adding to a class that is filling up quickly with some serious talent, including three other tight ends, Maryland picked up a commitment April 10 from Jermyn (Pa.) Lakeland 2021 three-star tight end CJ Dippre .

“Me and all of the coaches are really close,” Dippre told TSR. “I talk to coach (John) Reagan the offensive line coach and coach (Mike) Miller the tight end coach almost every day and we have a really good relationship. And one of the big reasons I picked that school is because I felt really comfortable around them. I think it’s a good fit for me and I think they’re going to use me in a really good position and that’s the best place for me to do good in college and maybe even after.”

Despite joining a class that already has two tight ends committed, Dippre had no reservations about coming to College Park because he believes his versatility will get him on the field early and often at Maryland.

“I’m going to be more of an all-purpose tight end,” Dippre said. “So I’ll even play in the backfield, on the line or in the slot. So I’ll play wherever they want to play me.”

With the Coronavirus pandemic putting a hold on recruiting visits in mid-March, the Terps were fortunate to get Dippre on campus for a visit in early March to show him all that they have to offer as a program.

“It was awesome,” Dippre said of his trip to Maryland. “And that was without all the new facilities done. I got to see the virtual tour and it’s going to be amazing. It’s just awesome to be a part of something that’s brand new when your time is coming. I love the campus in general and everything. The whole football stadium and everything was really cool. Everything was really up to date and everybody was really excited about this new season with some new staff and everything. And I just think it’s a really good place and I feel comfortable there.”

Dippre’s comfort level with Maryland and the Terps’ coaches helped him decide to move up the date of his commitment, which he initially planned to do in June.

His change of plans caught the coaching staff in College Park off guard, but they were thrilled, nonetheless, to hear the news.

“They were really excited because I kind of came out of the blue and told them because they’re getting some really good top recruits and they’re filling up,” Dippre said. “I wasn’t planning on committing until June but I was worried about them filling up and I knew I was going there anyway. So I called up coach Miller and got him on FaceTime and told him and then I told the rest of the staff and they were really excited to have me be part of the family.”

Dippre’s relationship with his future position coach played a large role in his decision to commit to Maryland, as did Miller’s background with winning college football programs.

“Coach Miller is a great guy,” Dippre said. “When I went down there, he made me feel really comfortable. It felt great talking to him that much and getting to know him first hand. It was an awesome day hanging out with him all day long, eating, walking around. He introduced me to some of the guys and some of their best players there.

“And he was at Alabama and Clemson before. I mean, he has won national championships on teams. So I mean, him just knowing what it’s like to be in that atmosphere and knowing what it’s like to be at the top of your game is just a big help with him and he’s going to show me how to do that because he has seen what it’s like to train with the top programs in the country.”

Miller found his way to College Park via his relationship at Alabama with former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator now Maryland head coach, Mike Locksley.

Locksley’s pedigree also caught Dippre’s attention and helped the Terps land their third tight end in the 2021 class.

“I talk to coach Locksley pretty frequently. We talk a lot on the phone. We text. We have Zoom calls, whatever we could with this pandemic still going on,” Dippre said. “He’s a great guy and everything. I love him. Being at Alabama, they know how to win, they know how it’s done. They’ve seen it at the top of the game. So I think they’re going to bring that to Maryland and bring them winning seasons.”

Dippre currently ranks No. 24 among tight ends nationally and No. 12 among 2021 recruits out of Pennsylvania according to Rivals. He joins Venice (Fla.) three-star Weston Wolff, Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll three-star Leron Husbands and Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances two-star Joe Bearns as tight ends committed to Maryland’s 2021 class.