Petrino named Big Ten Co-Special Teams Player of the Week

Maryland senior place kicker Joseph Petrino has been named Big Ten Co-Special Teams Player of the Week following his game-winning, 32-yard field goal to lift the Terps over Illinois last Friday night, the league announced Monday morning.

Petrino kicked his first-ever game-winning field goal as time expired to give the Terps a 20-17 walk-off win at Illinois Friday night. He finished the game with two made field goals from 32 yards out and also made both of his extra point attempts. He has now made six fi

It was Maryland's first walk-off win since Dan Ennis' game-winner against Clemson in 2006.

Prior to Petrino, the last Maryland player to earn Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honors was running back Javon Leake in 2019 after he returned a kickoff 100 yards for a score in a win over Rutgers. Leake won Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honors twice during his Terps career.

Petrino and the Terps will return to action in College Park this Saturday when they host Kent State. The game is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.