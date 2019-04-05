Pigrome using missed pass from last season as motivation for next
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- As the Terps work their way through spring football practices to prepare for next season, Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome still has a part of last season on his mind.
Although Maryland’s 2018 season technically ended with a 38-3 loss to Penn State in Happy Valley, for many it felt like the Terps’ chances of a bowl berth were squashed the week prior when they emptied the tank at home in a 52-51 overtime loss to Ohio State.
Maryland was a huge underdog entering the game against the Buckeyes, but Pigrome led the Terps to within one play of being victorious. After the two teams exchanged touchdowns in overtime, Maryland interim head coach Matt Canada elected to go for a 2-point conversion that would have sealed the deal for the Terps. Instead, Pigrome’s rollout pass was thrown too strong, too low and off-target of intended wide receiver Jeshaun Jones, who was open in the end zone, resulting in a road win for then-No. 10 Ohio State.
“Just me watching that play over and over, just kind of threw me off a little bit because I feel like we were there,” Pigrome said after spring practice April 4. “That one play hurt me. I’m still not over it. I’m not going to lie. I’m still not over it.”
It’s a moment that has stuck with Pigrome over the last five months. The failed 2-point conversion has also led to many conversations and practice reps between Pigrome and his intended pass catcher on that play.
“Me and (Jeshaun) Jones talk about it all the time,” Pigrome said. “We’ll be throwing just one-on-one, go to the red zone and do the same thing.”
At the moment it remains to be seen whether or not Pigrome will have the chance next season to lead the Terps from under center. The Alabama native is currently competing in spring camp with Max Bortenschlager, Tyler DeSue, and walk-on Donnie Sanders, and the quarterback room in College Park will be joined this summer by grad-transfer Josh Jackson and freshman Lance Legendre.
Pigrome is hoping to get a jump on Maryland’s new offense this spring and parlay that into a starting job. Along the way, he’s using last year’s missed opportunity as motivation to propel himself forward.
“Right now I’m just using that Ohio State game as a motivator,” Pigrome said. “Coming up short like that, I told myself and I told my teammates too, we can’t come up short no more against a good team like that. We have to just make it out of there with a win. That’s what I’ve been using since winter workouts and during spring ball. It has just been motivating me. I always have that in the back of my brain. We can’t come up short. We have to keep going hard and just push ourselves.”
It’s early, but Pigrome said he feels more comfortable so far in the offense Terps head coach Michael Locksley is installing than he did with Canada’s scheme last year. He likens what Maryland will try to do on that side of the ball next season to the offense he ran in high school and in his first season in College Park with offensive coordinator Walt Bell.
Pigrome described Locksley’s offense as “fast” and said it will be predicated on getting the defense out of position. He added that how his skill set fits into Locksley’s offense was one of the main factors as to why he didn’t enter the transfer portal despite a bit of a logjam at his position at Maryland, but Pigrome also cited the comfort level he has with the Terps’ new lead man as a big reason why he stayed in College Park.
“I’ve got people in Alabama, friends in Alabama that said [Locksley] is a good guy,” Pigrome said. “I know people here who said they knew him and said he’s a good guy and all of that. So I felt comfortable with him. Plus he and I had talked before so the trust was there. I’m just here to work for whatever he has in store for me.”
Pigrome hears the hype surrounding some of the other quarterbacks that will be coming to College Park soon, but he’s not shying away from the competition. He’s prepared to build off of what he accomplishes this spring and earn his spot come fall.
“The game of football is about competing,” Pigrome said. “I played three sports growing up and in every sport you have to compete. So that’s all I knew was competing. So we always motivate and push each other but we also are competing against each other.”