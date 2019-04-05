COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- As the Terps work their way through spring football practices to prepare for next season, Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome still has a part of last season on his mind.

Although Maryland’s 2018 season technically ended with a 38-3 loss to Penn State in Happy Valley, for many it felt like the Terps’ chances of a bowl berth were squashed the week prior when they emptied the tank at home in a 52-51 overtime loss to Ohio State.

Maryland was a huge underdog entering the game against the Buckeyes, but Pigrome led the Terps to within one play of being victorious. After the two teams exchanged touchdowns in overtime, Maryland interim head coach Matt Canada elected to go for a 2-point conversion that would have sealed the deal for the Terps. Instead, Pigrome’s rollout pass was thrown too strong, too low and off-target of intended wide receiver Jeshaun Jones, who was open in the end zone, resulting in a road win for then-No. 10 Ohio State.

“Just me watching that play over and over, just kind of threw me off a little bit because I feel like we were there,” Pigrome said after spring practice April 4. “That one play hurt me. I’m still not over it. I’m not going to lie. I’m still not over it.”

It’s a moment that has stuck with Pigrome over the last five months. The failed 2-point conversion has also led to many conversations and practice reps between Pigrome and his intended pass catcher on that play.

“Me and (Jeshaun) Jones talk about it all the time,” Pigrome said. “We’ll be throwing just one-on-one, go to the red zone and do the same thing.”

At the moment it remains to be seen whether or not Pigrome will have the chance next season to lead the Terps from under center. The Alabama native is currently competing in spring camp with Max Bortenschlager, Tyler DeSue, and walk-on Donnie Sanders, and the quarterback room in College Park will be joined this summer by grad-transfer Josh Jackson and freshman Lance Legendre.

Pigrome is hoping to get a jump on Maryland’s new offense this spring and parlay that into a starting job. Along the way, he’s using last year’s missed opportunity as motivation to propel himself forward.