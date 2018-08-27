With fall camp having come to an end and Week 1 now officially under way, TSR predicts the Terps' initial two-deep ahead of their September 1 meeting with Texas at FedEx Field.

- For now, we like the same starting five along the offensive line as was used last season. Sophomores Johnny Jordan and Marcus Minor made big pushes throughout the spring and fall camp and any changes up front would probably involve one of the two. The most likely scenario being Johnny Jordan taking over the center spot and bumping Brendan Moore over to left guard. But for now, we expect Christie to hold onto his starting job. As for who backs up the left side of the line, Minor would most likely be plugged in there even though he is the Terps' right tackle of the future.

- While we have Okonkwo listed as a backup tight end, look for him to play a significant number of snaps this season and possibly start some games, as well. Canada is likely to play two-tight end sets as well as possibly using Okonkwo as an H-Back.

- Although only two running backs appear on the depth chart, expect several more to see a healthy dose of carries this season. Redshirt freshman Anthony McFarland could be used in a number of ways including two-back sets as well as being put in motion and operating from the slot. Don't be surprised, either, to see fellow redshirt freshman Tayon Fleet-Davis or junior Jake Funk get carries out of the fullback slot.

- While a trio of upperclassmen appear to have a hold of the starting wide receiver spots, don't be surprised to see true freshman Jeshaun Jones on the field should Matt Canada decide to go four-wide. Jones looked very good in the spring and that carried over to fall camp, as well.