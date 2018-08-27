Predicting the Terps' Two-Deep
With fall camp having come to an end and Week 1 now officially under way, TSR predicts the Terps' initial two-deep ahead of their September 1 meeting with Texas at FedEx Field.
Our predictions below:
|Pos.
|Name (Year)
|Name (Year)
|
WR
|
Taivon Jacobs (RS Sr.)
|
Darryl Jones (Fr.)
|
WR
|
DJ Turner (Jr.)
|
Jeshaun Jones (Fr.)
|
LT
|
Derwin Gray (RS Sr.)
|
Jaelyn Duncan (Fr.)
|
LG
|
Sean Christie (RS Sr.)
|
Evan Gregory (Fr.)
|
C
|
Brendan Moore (Sr.)
|
Johnny Jordan (So.)
|
RG
|
Terrance Davis (Jr.)
|
Ellis McKennie (RS Jr.)
|
RT
|
Damian Prince (RS Sr.)
|
Marcus Minor (So.)
|
WR
|
Jahrvis Davenport (Sr.)
|
Brian Cobbs (Fr.)
|
TE
|
Avery Edwards (Sr.)
|
Chigoziem Okonkwo (Fr.)
|
QB
|
Kasim Hill (RS Fr.)
|
Ty Pigrome (RS So.)
|
RB
|
Ty Johnson (Sr.)
|
Lorenzo Harrison (Jr.)
Breakdown of Offensive Two-Deep
- For now, we like the same starting five along the offensive line as was used last season. Sophomores Johnny Jordan and Marcus Minor made big pushes throughout the spring and fall camp and any changes up front would probably involve one of the two. The most likely scenario being Johnny Jordan taking over the center spot and bumping Brendan Moore over to left guard. But for now, we expect Christie to hold onto his starting job. As for who backs up the left side of the line, Minor would most likely be plugged in there even though he is the Terps' right tackle of the future.
- While we have Okonkwo listed as a backup tight end, look for him to play a significant number of snaps this season and possibly start some games, as well. Canada is likely to play two-tight end sets as well as possibly using Okonkwo as an H-Back.
- Although only two running backs appear on the depth chart, expect several more to see a healthy dose of carries this season. Redshirt freshman Anthony McFarland could be used in a number of ways including two-back sets as well as being put in motion and operating from the slot. Don't be surprised, either, to see fellow redshirt freshman Tayon Fleet-Davis or junior Jake Funk get carries out of the fullback slot.
- While a trio of upperclassmen appear to have a hold of the starting wide receiver spots, don't be surprised to see true freshman Jeshaun Jones on the field should Matt Canada decide to go four-wide. Jones looked very good in the spring and that carried over to fall camp, as well.
|Pos.
|Name (Year)
|Name (Year)
|
DE
|
Byron Cowart (Jr.)
|
Lawtez Rogers (RS Fr.)
|
NT
|
Adam McLean (Jr.)
|
Breyon Gaddy (RS Fr.)
|
DT
|
Mbi Tanyi (Sr.)
|
Brandon Gaddy (RS Fr.)
|
BUCK
|
Jesse Aniebonam (RS Sr.)
|
Durell Nchami (Fr.)
|
MIKE
|
Tre Watson (GR Sr.)
|
Ayinde Eley (So.)
|
WILL
|
Isaiah Davis (RS Jr.)
|
Nick Underwood (RS Jr.)
|
NB
|
Antoine Brooks (Jr.)
|
Jordan Mosley (Fr.)
|
CB
|
Marcus Lewis (RS Jr.)
|
Rayshad Lewis (RS So.)
|
SS
|
Antwan Richardson (Jr.)
|
Qwuantrezz Knight (Jr.)
|
FS
|
Darnell Savage (Sr.)
|
Kenny Bennett (RS Fr.)
|
CB
|
Tino Ellis (Jr.)
|
RaVon Davis (Sr.)
Breakdown of Defensive Two-Deep
- We expect four new faces to appear up front along the interior D-line two-deep. Most notably, Auburn transfer Byron Cowart, who should start at defensive end. Adam McLean should finally earn a starting spot at nose tackle, while Mbi Tanyi returns as the starter at defensive tackle. Backing them up are likely to be a trio of redshirt freshmen in the Gaddy twins and local product Lawtez Rogers.
- Jesse Aniebonam completed fall camp without any major setbacks and is poised to pick up where he left off two years ago. His ability to stay on the field and disrupt the opponent's passing game will be important for Maryland.
- While Antoine Brooks has the nickel position on lockdown, should he need to be replaced the Terps are likely to turn to true freshman linebacker Jordan Mosley, who enrolled early, participated in spring ball and had a good fall camp. But if opponents are to go three-wide on long down and distances, look for newcomer Rayshad Lewis to possibly defend the slot.
|Pos.
|Name (Year)
|Column 3
|
P
|
Wade Lees (Sr.)
|
K
|
Joseph Petrino (Fr.)
|
Mike Shinsky (Jr.)
|
PR
|
Taivon Jacobs (GR Sr.)
|
Ty Johnson (Sr.)
|
KR
|
Javon Leake (So.)
|
Ty Johnson (Sr.)
- With a booming leg, we expect Joseph Petrino to beat out Mike Shinski for the place kicking job. His added distance on kickoffs should be a major boon to the defense. As for kicking field goals, he's yet to kick in front of a hostile crowd or national television audience, but the physical skills are there for him to excel.
- Javon Leake was excellent last season returning kickoffs with limited reps, including an 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Paired with the explosive Ty Johnson, Leake has a chance to put up big numbers this season on special teams.