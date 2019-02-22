COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- No. 24 Maryland (20-7, 11-5 Big Ten) will look to remain unbeaten at home in conference play this season when the Terps host Ohio State (17-9, 7-8) Feb. 23 at Xfinity Center, and head coach Mark Turgeon is drawing on past experience to make sure his squad doesn’t look past a Buckeyes team they beat by 14 in Columbus a month ago.

“We’re excited to be home,” Turgeon said. “We’ve been pretty good at home since the new year started. But we’re not taking anything for granted. A couple of years ago, we were 20-2 and then we leaked a little bit of oil and I think we came home for three out of four and I think we lost two in a row. So I talked about that with the guys yesterday. Just because we’re at home it’s not going to be easy.

“We’re playing a really good Ohio State team that’s playing much better than when we played them there. And we’re playing better too, but they’re a hungry team and they’re fighting to get into the NCAA Tournament just like we are. But being at home is nice. Our guys have really thrived on that and played well, and we’re looking forward to being at home but we’re not thinking it’s going to be any easier because it’s at home.”

Two of Maryland’s most impressive wins this season--against No. 12 Purdue and at No. 21 Iowa--have come in its last three games. After escaping Iowa City with a 66-65 victory, the Terps are riding high with confidence entering Saturday’s matchup with the Buckeyes

“It’s definitely helping us with our confidence,” Terps sophomore guard Darryl Morsell said. “Just winning close games like that, going into other environments and winning with such a young group has been really reassuring for us. We knew we could do it but the fact that we’re actually doing it is helping everyone’s confidence, especially the younger guys and me as a sophomore. It was something we struggled with last year, so it’s definitely great for us this year.”

Although the Terps are a confident bunch at the moment, they know they can’t get ahead of themselves with an improved Ohio State team coming to College Park with redemption on its mind.

“Ohio State is a really talented team,” Morsell said. “Their big kid Kaleb Wesson is a load in the post. They’re not a team that we can just sleep on. We beat them there and they’re going to come in here with a vengeance. They’re a dangerous team. They’re a good team.”

In their last outing with Ohio State, the Terps held Buckeyes leading scorer and rebounder Kaleb Wesson in check with just 11 points and six rebounds. Maryland sophomore center Bruno Fernando’s 13-point, 15-rebound performance helped contain Wesson in Columbus, and the two will do battle again in College Park this weekend.

“[Wesson] is very talented,” Morsell said. “He knows how to use his body well. And his footwork is phenomenal for somebody his size. When we were at Ohio State, he and Bruno were going at it, so I’m sure Bruno is looking forward to this matchup. He’s one of the better big men in this conference. I think his numbers probably explain it, but it’s going to take a team effort to stop him and slow him down.”

But Turgeon has seen Wesson and the rest of the Buckeyes like senior point guard CJ Jackson (12.5 ppg) improve over the last month.

When the Terps went into Columbus Jan. 18, Ohio State was coming off three straight losses and was a team seemingly heading in the wrong direction. The Buckeyes’ outlook has improved since, winning five of their nine games since losing to Maryland, including a 15-point win over Northwestern on Wednesday.

“Where I think they’ve gotten better is defensively they continue to improve,” Turgeon said. “Their understanding of how to use their players like we’ve come to learn how to use our guys. You just get better as the year goes on so I think they’ve gotten better with that. They’ve gotten better against the double team on the post. So a lot of things. And they’re playing a little bit different but they’re talented. They’re really talented and they’re extremely well-coached. But they’ve gotten better and I think they’re playing with much more confidence now than when we played them at their place.”

In their first meeting with the Buckeyes, the Terps had one of their best shooting performances of the season, going 11-for-17 from three and 54 percent from the field. But turnovers, as they have been for Maryland much of this season, were an issue for the Terps in that game as they coughed the ball up 19 times.

Taking care of the ball is a point of emphasis for Maryland entering Saturday’s matchup, especially after commiting 16 of them in its win over the Hawkeyes earlier in the week and 16 in a 13-point loss at Michigan the game prior.

“We’ve had two bad games in a row (with turnovers) and it’s frustrating,” Turgeon said. “It’s the passing and the decision making. We work on it. We talk about it all the time. Guys have to be better decision makers, better passers, because if we get that number down, we’re pretty good. It puts a lot of pressure on our defense when we have 16 turnovers. All we can do is keep working on it.”

Tip-off in College Park between No. 24 Maryland and Ohio State is scheduled for 2pm EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.