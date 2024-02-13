Offensive lineman Gottlieb Ayedze , defensive back Beau Brade , offensive lineman Delmar Glaze and defensive back Tarheeb Still have been invited to represent the Terps at the combine, which will run from February 26 through March 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Four former Terps have been invited to the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, the league announced on Tuesday.

Ayedze and Still both recently participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl, while Brade and Glaze took part in the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Still, a second team All-Big Ten selection who finished tied for fifth nationally with five interceptions this past season, is looking to join former first-round pick Deonte Banks and Jakorian Bennett as the third Maryland cornerback drafted in consecutive years.

Brade, an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection who started in all 12 games he played this past season while leading the Terps in tackles for a second straight season with 75 total and 48 solo, was recently ranked No. 127 on a list of the top 200 draft prospects according to Pro Football Focus.

One somewhat surprising omission from the list of invitees to the scouting combine was former Maryland record-setting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa, who was among PFF's top 200 draft prospects at No. 186, was among the top performers at the Shrine Bowl, passing for a game-high 142 yards while also rushing for a touchdown and throwing for a two-point conversion in a quarter's worth of work.

Tagovailoa will likely look to continue impressing scouts during Maryland's Pro Day in the lead up to this year's draft.

The 2024 NFL Draft is set for April 25-27 in Detroit.