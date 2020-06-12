*****

1. MARYLAND

The Terps are doing a great job recruiting local talent and Mike Locksley has prioritized Farooq since he got hired. The Terps signed Farooq's former teammate, Isaiah Hazel, in the 2019 class, and Farooq is very close with a number of other current players and recruits. He has been to the nearby campus many times and feels very comfortable there. Maryland will stay at the forefront of his recruitment until he signs his National Letter of Intent.

*****

2. WEST VIRGINIA

Farooq hasn’t been to West Virginia yet, but the Mountaineers have a good chance of landing Farooq’s commitment down the road. It all hinges on his relationship with offensive coordinator and receivers coach Gerard Parker. Farooq and Parker have been close for the last few years and that’s the driving force behind his interest in West Virginia. Parker just pulled a commitment from Maryland wide receiver Kaden Prather, and Farooq could end up following suit.

*****

3. OKLAHOMA

The Sooners have been all over Farooq for a long time, almost as long as they've been recruiting five-star quarterback Caleb Williams. There is some thought that the two could be a package deal, but Farooq is adamant that he wants to take his official visits. Oklahoma’s offense fits Farooq’s skill set nicely, and he sees how much success he could have in Norman. Look for the Sooners to gradually turn up the heat on him over the next couple months.



*****

4. ALABAMA

Nick Saban has been in regular contact with Farooq over the last few months and that is a big factor in Farooq’s decision-making process. That focused attention and Alabama’s track record of developing players like Farooq have helped the Crimson Tide stay near the top of Farooq’s list. Saban has also talked to Farooq about playing on the defensive side of the ball, and he knows he could be successful going that route, too, just like Trevon Diggs.

*****

5. GEORGIA