TSR takes a quick look at each opponent on the Terps' upcoming football schedule and ranks them one through 12, beginning with what should be Maryland's easiest game and working up to the team's most difficult contest of the season. At No. 1 is Ohio State.

One-time Maryland commit Dwayne Haskins (No. 7) will lead the Ohio State offense this season. USA TODAY Sports

Head Coach: Urban Meyer (73-8 in six seasons at Ohio State)

2017 Record: 12-2 (8-1 Big Ten) Top Returners: So. QB Dwayne Haskins (565 passing yards, four touchdowns last season), So. RB J.K. Dobbins (1,403 rushing yards, 7 touchdowns last season), Jr. WR K.J. Hill (56 catches, 549 receiving yards, three touchdowns), Jr. DL Nick Bosa (34 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks last season), Jr. DB Damon Arnette (44 tackles, two interceptions last season)

Outlook

The Big Ten’s returning champs have experienced plenty of attrition since last season and will have to overcome the suspension of their head coach Urban Meyer in the beginning of this year, but the Buckeyes still appear to be the favorite to win the conference title. Former Maryland commit Dwayne Haskins takes over as the unequivocal starting quarterback in Columbus and has looked sharp since being handed the job. Haskins will be aided by a strong backfield that includes the team’s leading rusher from last season, J.K. Dobbins as well as Mike Weber, who rushed for 10 touchdowns in 2017. The defense for Ohio State is poised to be one of the most ferocious in the country. With defensive ends Nick Bosa and Chase Young getting after quarterbacks, the Buckeyes’ talented secondary should thrive even after losing Denzel Ward to the NFL. If Ohio State can get past Penn State and Michigan State on the road this season, a home matchup Nov. 24 against Michigan could determine who the Big Ten East champion is.

Prediction